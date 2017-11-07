Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10
Many of our receommended Week 10 waiver wire pickups are putting up fantasy points thanks to the absences of others. Some might find a possible starting spot thanks to suspensions (or possible suspensions) from Ezekiel Elliott or Week 9's altercations for A.J. Green or Mike Evans, and others are benefitting from an injury, like Zach Ertz (hamstring), Dez Brant (knee), and Eddie Lacy (groin) helping out Trey Burton, Terrance Williams, and Thomas Rawls, respectively. Big days from Robert Woods, Matt Forte, Marqise Lee, and more have caught our eye, too.
WEEK 10 RANKINGS
The Eagles, Chiefs, Ravens and Raiders, who produce many stud fantasy players, are on bye this week, so the waiver wire should still see a ton of action this week. Make sure to review your weekly tight end and defense streamers near the end of our report and find the right player for your fantasy football lineup in our Week 10 waiver wire report.
1
Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks
Rawls took over as Seattle's primary running back after Eddie Lacy suffered a groin injury in the first half. He didn't do much running the ball (9-39), but he added 31 yards on two receptions. For what it's worth, he also showed good burst on a few tough runs, so despite Seattle's anemic run offense this year, it's possible Rawls can put up decent total yardage numbers if given the chance.
2
Terrance Williams, WR, Cowboys
Williams had a big Week 9, which really isn't newsworthy in its own right, but with Dez Bryant in visible discomfort due to an ankle injury, Williams is worth paying attention to. Consistency has never been Williams' strong suit, but if healthy (he tweaked his knee toward the end of the game against Kansas City), a Week 10 matchup against the Falcons could lead to a second straight good game, especially if Bryant is limited.
3
Damien Williams, RB, Dolphins
Williams started for the Dolphins in Week 9, but he ultimately had two fewer carries and 55 fewer rushing yards than Kenyan Drake. Still, Williams made his presence felt as a receiver, catching all six of his targets for 47 yards and a TD. Drake might have outplayed him in the first game of the post-Jay Ajayi era, but it's clear Williams will continue to be involved and could easily outproduce Drake on any given night.
4
Robert Woods, WR, Rams
As the Rams offensive juggernaut keeps rolling, Woods' fantasy value keeps rising. He caught four of five targets for 70 yards and two TDs against the Giants in Week 9, giving him at least five catches in three of the past four games and at least 59 yards in all four games in that span. Obviously, Woods isn't putting up massive numbers, but he's doing enough to merit WR3 consideration in all formats.
5
Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars
Westbrook has been out all season because of a core muscle injury, but he's expected to return in Week 10. His role is still a bit uncertain with Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns currently hogging targets, but given the hype surrounding Westbrook in the preseason, he could easily find himself busy. He's worth stashing if you have the space.
6
Josh Gordon, WR, Browns
Gordon hasn't played since 2014, but he'll be eligible to return from his suspension in Week 13. It's anyone's guess as to how effective he'll be, but at 26, it's not as if he'll have nothing left in the tank. The fact he plays for the Browns certainly dims his outlook, but with Gordon's talent level, he's worth a stash for the fantasy playoffs just in case.
7
Matt Forte, RB, Jets
Forte put on a Thursday night show, scoring two touchdowns on 14 carries and 77 rushing yards. He added four catches for 19 yards, as well. Bilal Powell also had himself a solid game, with nine carries and 74 rushing yards, but Forte seems to have cemented a regular role in the Jets offense, which has been a solid source of fantasy production all year. Forte finds himself as a flex play option most weeks.
8
Rob Kelley, RB, Redskins
Kelley is owned in only 32 percent of Yahoo leagues, and while his rushing performances haven't been good this year, his two TDs in Week 9 (and three over the past two weeks) hint at his potential value. Kelley received 14 carries against the Seahawks, and even though he gained only 18 yards, he could easily produce more in a better matchup. At the very least, he's having on your roster as depth.
9
Corey Davis, WR, Titans
Davis didn't end Week 9 with any impressive stats, but it's worth noting that he had the second-most targets among receivers with five. If you have room for a deep stash, Davis is worth it.
10
Trey Burton, TE, Eagles
Burton shined in the absence of Zach Ertz, catching two of four targets for 41 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles have a bye next week, giving Ertz another week to rest his hamstring, but if Ertz should miss any games, Burton is worth a start in a good matchup.
11
Josh Doctson, WR, Redskins
Doctson was essentially worthless throughout most of Week 9's game against Seattle (two catches, 21 yards) -- until the last drive, where he made a great diving catch that nearly was a touchdown, pulling his total to three catches and 59 receiving yards. Doctson continues to push for more targets, and the Redskins coaching staff wants Doctson to be more involved, making him worth a possible start each week.
12
Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars
Lee has been back and forth with Allen Hurns in leading the Jags in targets, but this week was Lee's turn and he ended up producing eight catches on 12 targets for 75 yards, adding a score. At the very least, Lee is worth a roster spot and can be a possible flex play in good matchups.
13
Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers
With Pierre Garcon gone for the year, one of the 49ers needed to step up to the No. 1 WR slot. Goodwin provided most of the production from the 49ers receivers in Week 9, leading the WRs and TEs with eight targets, although he only caught two for 68 yards. He's the best bet to take over Garcon's role, making him worth a roster spot, especially with a favorable matchup against the Giants next week.
14
Josh McCown, QB, Jets
Believe it or not, McCown is the seventh-ranked fantasy QB. With Carson Wentz, Alex Smith, and Derek Carr on b ye in Week 10, not to mention a possible missed game from Jameis Winston, many fantasy owners will be looking for a replacement. McCown has a solid matchup against the Bucs, who are ranked in the top-10 for most points allowed to fantasy QBs.
15
Corey Clement, RB, Eagles
Clement's monster Week 9 (66 total yards, three TDs) was at least partially due to garbage-time scores, and as Jay Ajayi becomes more comfortable with Philadelphia's playbook, it's likely Clement will lose touches. Still, Clement's day shouldn't be totally ignored. If he can carve out a role as Philadelphia's primary receiving back, he could still see the field a fair amount, regardless of how Ajayi or LeGarrette Blount are playing.
16
Darren McFadden, RB, Cowboys
With Ezekiel Elliott's suspension ready to be enforced at any time (possibly this week), McFadden looms as a potential six-game sleeper. Alfred Morris will get first crack at starting duties, but McFadden will be involved and could easily take over Dallas' primary back in short order. Just two years ago, he rushed for over 1,000 yards with the Cowboys, and his receiving ability gives him more versatility compared to a power runner like Morris. He's still owned in fewer than 42 percent of Yahoo leagues.
17
Brandon LaFell, WR, Bengals
LaFell will receive a major boost in value if anything comes of the A.J. Green fight and ejection. It wouldn't be a surprise if Green faces a one-game suspension, and if so, then LaFell is becomes the No. 1 WR and falls into the WR3 range against the Titans.
18
Dontrelle Inman, WR, Bears
Chicago is still looking for a go-to wide receiver, and the recently acquired Inman could be that guy. The 6-3 former Charger posted 810 yards and four TDs last season, but with the return of Keenan Allen, he's fallen out of L.A.'s rotation. He'll be ready to go for the Bears after their Week 10 bye, and he could be a sneaky source of fantasy points down the stretch.
19
Tavarres King, WR, Giants
Somebody needs to step up as the Giants No. 2 WR, and King may be the one. It was expected to be Roger Lewis Jr,, but King caught three of six targets, which was was second among WRs, for 33 yards and a score in Week 9. King is purely a matchup play as the Giants offense revolves around Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard, but next week's matchup against the 49ers qualifies as a favorable one.
20
Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers
Samuel didn't make it crystal clear, but it appears that he will be operating as the Panthers' second WR after Kelvin Benjamin's trade. He caught three of his five targets for only 23 yards, but it was enough to be second among all WRs.
21
Devontae Booker, RB, Broncos
The Broncos offense continues to decline, and Booker in turn is getting his shots. C.J. Anderson didn't look good (nine carries, 13 yards) in Week 9, and Jamaal Charles looked worse (four rushes, one yard). Booker got his chance, rushing six times for 21 yards with one less target (3) than Charles. There are other RBs worth a pickup over Booker, but fantasy owners should keep a watchful eye on him.
22
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texans
It's hard to imagine this continuing, but Foreman had more rushes (11 to 10) than Lamar Miller, despite being outrushed by Miller 57 yards to 37. This shouldn't worry Miller owners, but Foreman continues to find playing time most weeks. He's a must-have handcuff.
23
Phillip Dorsett, WR, Patriots
With Chris Hogan (shoulder) on the shelf for at least a couple weeks, Dorsett has to a chance to step up in the Patriots offense. Week 10's showdown against the Broncos doesn't bode well for him, but he always has big-play potential and could get more chances in more favorable matchups.
24
George Kittle, TE, 49ers
Kittle has regressed after a little hot stretch earlier in the year, but with a matchup against the Giants in Week 10, he's a must-pickup. The Giants have given up a touchdown in ever game this year so far.
25
Ed Dickson, TE, Panthers
Dickson could easily start seeing more targets with Kelvin Benjamin gone. With a Week 10 Monday night matchup against Miami, who's struggled against TEs most of the season, Dickson should be in a lot of fantasy lineups.
26
Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams
Higbee caught a touchdown in Week 9 and gets another favorable matchup against a Texans defense that entered the week in the top seven in fantasy points per game allowed to TEs.
27
New England Patriots D/ST
New England has quietly posted solid back-to-back performances against the Falcons and Chargers, and they come off their bye with a great matchup against the Broncos. We'd like them better if they were at home, but this is still a no-brainer streaming option.
28
Green Bay Packers D/ST
Coming off a bye, the Packers have a solid matchup against a Bears offense led by rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky and averaging 16 points per game.
29
Chicago Bears D/ST
The Bears defense has been a nice surprise this year, and it comes off bye with a favorable matchup at home against the Packers. Now's a good time to stream them.
30
New York Giants D/ST
New York has been a disappointment this year, but a matchup against the 49ers in Week 10 can bring the best out in any defense.
31
Tennessee Titans D/ST
A home matchup against the Bengals in Week 10 could go a long way in helping find some fantasy value this season. Cincinnati is among the top 10 teams in fantasy points per game allowed to D/STs.