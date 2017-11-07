



Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10



Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10 Many of our receommended Week 10 waiver wire pickups are putting up fantasy points thanks to the absences of others. Some might find a possible starting spot thanks to suspensions (or possible suspensions) from Ezekiel Elliott or Week 9's altercations for A.J. Green or Mike Evans, and others are benefitting from an injury, like Zach Ertz (hamstring), Dez Brant (knee), and Eddie Lacy (groin) helping out Trey Burton, Terrance Williams, and Thomas Rawls, respectively. Big days from Robert Woods, Matt Forte, Marqise Lee, and more have caught our eye, too. WEEK 10 RANKINGS

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker The Eagles, Chiefs, Ravens and Raiders, who produce many stud fantasy players, are on bye this week, so the waiver wire should still see a ton of action this week. Make sure to review your weekly tight end and defense streamers near the end of our report and find the right player for your fantasy football lineup in our Week 10 waiver wire report.



Kelley is owned in only 32 percent of Yahoo leagues, and while his rushing performances haven't been good this year, his two TDs in Week 9 (and three over the past two weeks) hint at his potential value. Kelley received 14 carries against the Seahawks, and even though he gained only 18 yards, he could easily produce more in a better matchup. At the very least, he's having on your roster as depth.



Doctson was essentially worthless throughout most of Week 9's game against Seattle (two catches, 21 yards) -- until the last drive, where he made a great diving catch that nearly was a touchdown, pulling his total to three catches and 59 receiving yards. Doctson continues to push for more targets, and the Redskins coaching staff wants Doctson to be more involved, making him worth a possible start each week.



Lee has been back and forth with Allen Hurns in leading the Jags in targets, but this week was Lee's turn and he ended up producing eight catches on 12 targets for 75 yards, adding a score. At the very least, Lee is worth a roster spot and can be a possible flex play in good matchups.



Samuel didn't make it crystal clear, but it appears that he will be operating as the Panthers' second WR after Kelvin Benjamin's trade. He caught three of his five targets for only 23 yards, but it was enough to be second among all WRs.



The Broncos offense continues to decline, and Booker in turn is getting his shots. C.J. Anderson didn't look good (nine carries, 13 yards) in Week 9, and Jamaal Charles looked worse (four rushes, one yard). Booker got his chance, rushing six times for 21 yards with one less target (3) than Charles. There are other RBs worth a pickup over Booker, but fantasy owners should keep a watchful eye on him.



