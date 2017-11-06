Antonio Conte poured cold water on speculation linking him with AC Milan, insisting he is only focused on Premier League champions Chelsea.

Conte dismisses Milan links after Chelsea victory

Former Juventus and Italy boss Conte has emerged as a possible replacement for under-fire Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella, who has overseen five defeats in 12 Serie A matches this season.

However, Conte dismissed those reports after orchestrating Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

"Milan? Leave it out… We're trying to stay concentrated, because it's a tough run from here to the end of the season," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

"I am only concentrated on Chelsea and purely want to do what is best for Chelsea.

"If we have this enthusiasm, we can fight to the end."

Milan spared Montella on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Sassuolo, which left the club seventh in the table and 13 points behind leaders Napoli.

Conte's Chelsea, meanwhile, are fourth and nine points adrift of Manchester City.