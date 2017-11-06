Nwakaeme’s goal helps Hapoel Beer Sheva sink Maccabi Petach Tikva

Anthony Nwakaeme was on target in Hapoel Beer Sheva’s 2-0 win over Maccabi Petach Tikva in an Isreali topflight encounter.

The 28-year-old forward continued his impressive form in front of goal in the Isreali League with another goal that ensured victory for the Turner Stadium outfit.

After a goalless first half encounter, Ben Sahar put the visitors ahead with his effort in the 66th minute.

Three minutes later, Nwakaeme extended his goalscoring run to four goals in seven games this campaign as the Camels sealed maximum points at the Petah Tikva Stadium.

The win takes Bachar Bakar’s men to the third spot on the log with 20 points from nine games and an outstanding fixture at hand.

After the international break, Hapoel Beer Sheva host Hapoel Acre at the Turner Stadium on November 18.