Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has hailed the club’s supporters after his side rallied from two goals down to defeat Watford 3-2 in Sunday's English Premier League encounter.

Idrissa Gueye hails Everton supporters after comeback win against Watford

After a goalless first half, the Hornets raced into a two-goal advantage courtesy strikes from Richarlison in the 46th minute and Christian Kabasele 18 minutes later.

Oumar Niasse halved the deficit for the hosts in the 67th minute and seven minutes later Dominic Calvert-Lewin drew the hosts level.

And the comeback was completed in the 90th minute after Jose Holebas was adjudged to have fouled Aaron Lennon in the box and Leighton Baines dispatched the resulting penalty. However Watford could not snatch a draw at the death as Tom Cleverley saw his penalty sail wide of goal.

This was Everton’s first league win in five games and sees them leave the bottom and move up to 15th on the English top flight log.

And the Senegal international took to social media to shower praise on the Goodison Park faithful for their unrelenting support even when they went behind.

"You guys were amazing today!," Gueye wrote on Twitter.

"Thanks for sticking with us"

MORE:

Tales of two Senegalese: Niasse scores, Gueye sent off as Everton bow to Arsenal

| Gueye ‘very close’ to a new deal, says Everton’s David Unsworth

