No regrets for Fekir after provocative celebration in Lyon's derby triumph

Nabil Fekir insists he does not regret the goal celebration that prompted Saint-Etienne fans to invade the pitch and cause a lengthy delay late in Lyon's 5-0 derby win.

A section of the Saint-Etienne support had targeted the Lyon players on their arrival at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and the mood did not improve as the visitors tore their rivals to shreds.

Fekir scored twice, while Memphis Depay, Mariano and Bertrand Traore were also on target, and the home crowd then reacted angrily when the Lyon captain took off his shirt to point to his name – as Lionel Messi famously did for Barcelona at Real Madrid last season.

A stoppage of over half an hour followed as fans entered the pitch, but Fekir – who had taken a knock in the challenge that saw Leo Lacroix dismissed – refused to apologise afterwards.

"It's a gesture they did not like," he told Canal+. "I celebrated like that. There was no ulterior motive, no malice.

"Maybe it's not the right move to make – it was 5-0 – but it's still football. I was a little upset. It added a bit of spice, too. There was no need for [the reaction].

"I do not regret the gesture."

Saint-Etienne remained sixth in Ligue 1 as Lyon returned to third in the table.