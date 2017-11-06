Jack Sock was due to grace the greens at Augusta with John Isner next week but has had to alter plans after sealing an unlikely place in the ATP Finals.

Sock to cancel Augusta trip with Isner after making London cut

Sock mounted a stunning late charge to take the eighth and final place in the season-ending tournament in London by winning the Paris Masters on Sunday.

The American was 24th in the Race to London at the start of what he thought was his last tournament of the year.

Sock will play in the prestigious event at the O2 Arena for the first time rather than on the course which stages the Masters with Isner after succeeding where his close friend failed in the semi-finals by beating qualifier Filip Krajinovic 5-7 6-4 6-1.

The 25-year-old said: "I had a golf trip with Isner next week in Augusta, which would have been pretty special, but I'll look forward to seeing him at his wedding in a couple months.

"I wish I could have played him in the final today and have that as a special moment as well."

Sock will also move into the top 10 in the rankings for the first time as a result of winning his maiden Masters final and was struggling to take in his end-of-year exploits in the French capital.

He added: "It definitely hasn't sunk in yet. I don't know when it will. Right now I want to enjoy it with my team. They've been with me through everything. I'm excited to see my family and just enjoy it with everyone.

"I'd be lying if I said that 18 months ago I was mentally prepared to win matches like this. It's something I've worked really hard towards.

"It's something that, if you put your nose down and keep fighting, good things will happen. Crazy things can happen. That's sports and that's why we play."