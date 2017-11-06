David Unsworth described himself as the "proudest man in the world" to have led Everton on an interim basis as a decision over a permanent appointment edges closer.

'Proud' Unsworth unsure of future after Everton fightback

Major shareholder Farhad Moshiri is expected to confirm the full-time successor to Ronald Koeman over the international break, with Burnley boss Sean Dyche reportedly in line to take over.

Former Toffees defender Unsworth has been vocal in his desire to win the job on a permanent basis and made what is likely to be his final pitch in Sunday's breathless come-from-behind 3-2 win over Watford.

And the one-time England international insists he remains in the dark over any impending arrival as the club enters a two-week break on the back of its first win in five Premier League matches.

"Whatever will be will be. I have been the proudest man in the world to take charge for the last two weeks and no one can take that away from me," Unsworth told the BBC.

"I'm sure I'll speak to the chairman and owner and I'll keep giving my best for this wonderful club."

Everton appeared destined to suffer an 11th defeat in 15 competitive matches when goals from Richarlison and Christian Kabasele gave Watford a 2-0 lead at Goodison Park.

But the home side dramatically overturned the deficit through Oumar Niasse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and a Leighton Baines penalty, before Tom Cleverley fired wide with a 101st-minute spot-kick against his former club.

"It was an Everton performance in the second half and the crowd were amazing," Unsworth said.

"We showed great fight and spirit and that's what you need at the bottom of the table.

"This club is built on that sort of attitude. The table looks better than it did before the game."