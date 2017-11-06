With the exception of big games in Dallas, Philadelphia and Seattle, the Week 9 NFL scoreboard was packed with key divisional tilts around the league. Buccaneers vs. Saints, Falcons vs. Panthers, Colts vs. Texans, Cardinals vs. 49ers and, on Monday night, Lions vs. Packers would make division races more clear by the end of the week.
As for that big game in Dallas, the Cowboys, still able to use running back Ezekiel Elliott, handled the powerful Chiefs. In Philadelphia, the Eagles, the best team in the NFL record-wise, destroyed a Broncos team still searching for its offensive identity.
The night cap Sunday was a game in Miami, where the struggling Raiders were able to hold off the reeling Dolphins and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Check out all the scores, stats and highlights from Week 9 in the NFL.
NFL scores: Week 9 results, highlights
New Orleans Saints 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10
FINAL: Box score, stats
Carolina Panthers 20, Atlanta Falcons 17
FINAL: Box score, stats
Los Angeles Rams 51, New York Giants 17
FINAL: Box score, stats
Tennessee Titans 23, Baltimore Ravens 20
FINAL: Box score, stats
Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Cincinnati Bengals 7
FINAL: Box score, stats
Philadelphia Eagles 51, Denver Broncos 23
FINAL: Box score, stats
Indianapolis Colts 20, Houston Texans 14
FINAL: Box score, stats
Washington Redskins 17, Seattle Seahawks 14
FINAL: Box score, stats
Arizona Cardinals 20, San Francisco 49ers 10
FINAL: Box score, stats
Dallas Cowboys 28, Kansas City Chiefs 17
FINAL: Box score, stats
Oakland Raiders 27, Miami Dolphins 24
FINAL: Box score, stats