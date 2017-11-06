News

NFL scores: Week 9 results, highlights

With the exception of big games in Dallas, Philadelphia and Seattle, the Week 9 NFL scoreboard was packed with key divisional tilts around the league. Buccaneers vs. Saints, Falcons vs. Panthers, Colts vs. Texans, Cardinals vs. 49ers and, on Monday night, Lions vs. Packers would make division races more clear by the end of the week.

As for that big game in Dallas, the Cowboys, still able to use running back Ezekiel Elliott, handled the powerful Chiefs. In Philadelphia, the Eagles, the best team in the NFL record-wise, destroyed a Broncos team still searching for its offensive identity.

The night cap Sunday was a game in Miami, where the struggling Raiders were able to hold off the reeling Dolphins and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

MORE: New NFL playoff picture



Check out all the scores, stats and highlights from Week 9 in the NFL.


NFL scores: Week 9 results, highlights


New Orleans Saints 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10


FINAL: Box score, stats



Carolina Panthers 20, Atlanta Falcons 17


FINAL: Box score, stats



Los Angeles Rams 51, New York Giants 17


FINAL: Box score, stats



Tennessee Titans 23, Baltimore Ravens 20


FINAL: Box score, stats



Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Cincinnati Bengals 7


FINAL: Box score, stats



Philadelphia Eagles 51, Denver Broncos 23


FINAL: Box score, stats



Indianapolis Colts 20, Houston Texans 14


FINAL: Box score, stats



Washington Redskins 17, Seattle Seahawks 14


FINAL: Box score, stats


Arizona Cardinals 20, San Francisco 49ers 10


FINAL: Box score, stats



Dallas Cowboys 28, Kansas City Chiefs 17


FINAL: Box score, stats



Oakland Raiders 27, Miami Dolphins 24


FINAL: Box score, stats



Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers ("Monday Night Football")


PICK | PREVIEW

