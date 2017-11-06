Fantasy Football Update: Leonard Fournette out for Week 9; handcuffs Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon loom as sleepers

In another shocker in an already wild week, Leonard Fournette was declared inactive for Week 9 because of a violation of team rules. With Fournette out, handcuffs Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon will share starting RB duties for the Jaguars and make for nice sleepers if you're in a fantasy football start-sit bind.

It's unclear if Fournette's suspension will last longer than this week, though it's unlikely. He should be back for Week 10 against the Chargers, but obviously that doesn't help his fantasy owners now.

To recap, Fournette is out for Week 9. Ivory started in his place when Fournette was out in Week 7 because of injury, and though he scored a touchdown, he was outplayed by Yeldon. After the game, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Yeldon had potentially earned more playing time, so it remains to seen which will get more touches this week.

As it stands, the matchup against the Bengals is not a favorable one, so neither Ivory nor Yeldon is a must-start. Ivory gets a slight nod because he seems more likely to score, but Yeldon has more total yardage potential.