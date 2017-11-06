Inter on track for Champions League objective, insists Eder

Italy international Eder was content to keep Inter on course for a return to the Champions League after scoring the equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Torino.

The Brazil-born forward, who signed a new contract through to 2021 during the week, celebrated the extension by coming off the bench to cancel out Iago Falque's opener at San Siro.

While the draw extended Inter's unbeaten start in Serie A to 12 matches, the Nerazzurri were left ruing a missed opportunity to move level with leaders Napoli in the Scudetto race.

However, Eder insists the goal is simply to book a place in Europe's top club competition for the first time since 2011-12.

"Our objective is Champions League qualification. We're on track and we're happy about this," the 30-year-old told Mediaset Premium.

"The important thing was to get the draw. It's not a win but it's better than a defeat.

"We have done more than many would have expected with nine wins and three draws from 12 matches."

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti was less pleased with the result, claiming the hosts had enough chances to win.

"The draw leaves something of a bitter taste in the mouth," Spalletti said.

"We made some more mistakes than usual and because of this we are forced to settle for a point. In any case, we were able to respond and we gave a final push."