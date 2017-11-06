Free-scoring Man City make fastest start to Premier League season

Manchester City have played some stunning football so far this season and, despite the campaign being less than three months old, they have already found the net on 50 occasions.

Free-scoring Man City match fastest start to Premier League season

Kevin de Bruyne's strike to break the deadlock against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium brought up City's half-century of goals in all competitions this season.



50 - Kevin de Bruyne's strike was @ManCity's 50th in all competitions this season, 10 more than any other Premier League side. Relentless.

And, despite Pep Guardiola's side playing football which fans have rarely seen in the English top-flight, they have only matched their start to the 2011-12 campaign, when they also netted their 50th goal of the campaign in their 17th match.

Team Season No. of games for 50 goals Man City 2017-18 17 Man City 2011-12 17 Man City 2013-14 18 Arsenal 2009-10 18 Liverpool 2016-17 20 Arsenal 2010-11 20 Arsenal 2008-09 20 Arsenal 2004-05 20 Chelsea 2014-15 21 Tottenham 2009-10 21 52 - Manchester City's haul of 52 goals is a record for a PL club after 17 games in all competitions (since 1992-93). Rampant.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2017

Second-half strikes from Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus then made the points safe for the league leaders, meaning City have now made the best ever start to a season in terms of scoring goals since the inception of the Premier League.

No previous team has managed to score 52 goals in the opening 17 matches of a campaign and, if City continue in this form, they look set to break many more records before the season is done.