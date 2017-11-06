David Luiz has been dropped from the Chelsea squad for their crunch Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Chelsea vs Man Utd team news: David Luiz dropped from Blues squad

Reports claimed Blues boss Antonio Conte was unhappy with the Brazil international's performance against Roma in midweek, with Andreas Christensen coming into the starting XI.

Elsewhere N'Golo Kante returns having been out since the last international break, and will play in a central midfield trio alonside Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas.

Eden Hazard will partner Alvaro Morata up front, with Willian, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi all waiting on the bench.

United, meanwhile, welcome back Marouane Fellaini to the substitute's bench after missing the last three Premier League matches, with Jose Mourinho naming an unchanged side from that which started last week's win over Tottenham.

That means Anthony Martial joins Fellaini among the subs, with Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan flanking Chelsea old boy Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata

Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Bailly, Jones, Smalling; Valencia, Herrera, Matic, Young; Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford

Subs: Romero, Blind, Darmian, Fellaini, McTominay, Lingard, Martial