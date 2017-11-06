News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie women win 4x200 relay gold medal
Aussie women win 4x200 relay gold medal

Aguero presented with award after breaking Manchester City goalscoring record

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Sergio Aguero was presented with an award by Manchester City prior to kick-off against Arsenal after breaking the club's all-time goalscoring record in midweek.

Aguero presented with award after breaking Manchester City goalscoring record

Aguero presented with award after breaking Manchester City goalscoring record

Man City 5/1 to win the UCL

The Argentina star struck City's third in a 4-2 Champions League win over Napoli on Wednesday to surpass Eric Brook's 78-year record of 177 goals for City.



Aguero's achievement cemented his position as a club icon and his landmark was recognised ahead of kick-off against the Gunners, the 29-year-old presented with a replica blue football boot.

The former Atletico Madrid striker was also donning snazzy gold footwear to mark his record-breaking goal.

Back To Top