Hamburg youngster Jann-Fiete Arp is one of the hottest talents in the Bundesliga, and HSV are determined that he remains at the club.

Hamburg want Chelsea target Arp to extend contract

Chelsea are among the teams credited with an interest in the Germany Under-17 international, who has made a splash in his country’s top flight this season, having netted twice in only three appearances.

The teenager was handed a starting berth for the first time against Stuttgart on Saturday and was on target in a 3-1 victory – and the club are adamant that he will not be allowed to leave.

“His agent knows we’re ready to talk 24 hours a day,” sporting director Jens Todt told Bild.

MORE:

Former Bundesliga player wins the lottery

| Robben breaks Bayern record for Bundesliga goals by a foreign player

| Heynckes: Hard to envision Bayern's Bundesliga lead a month ago

| Robben amazed by Bayern turnaround under Heynckes



Arp is under contract until 2019 having signed his first professional deal for the club a matter of months ago.

He was handed his debut against Werder Bremen in September before coming on as a substitute in Hamburg’s previous match against Hertha, during which he got his first senior goal.