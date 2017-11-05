Photos: UFC 217 Georges St-Pierre defeats Michael Bisping
1
UFC 217: George St-Pierre defeats Michael Bisping
Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping in their UFC middleweight championship bout during UFC 217.
2
UFC 217: George St-Pierre defeats Michael Bisping
.
3
UFC 217: George St-Pierre defeats Michael Bisping
.
4
UFC 217: George St-Pierre defeats Michael Bisping
.
5
UFC 217: George St-Pierre defeats Michael Bisping
.
6
UFC 217: George St-Pierre defeats Michael Bisping
.
7
UFC 217: George St-Pierre defeats Michael Bisping
.
8
UFC 217: George St-Pierre defeats Michael Bisping
.
9
UFC 217: George St-Pierre defeats Michael Bisping
.
10
UFC 217: George St-Pierre defeats Michael Bisping
.
11
UFC 217 Undercard
A referee breaks up Joe Duffy of Ireland and James Vick in their lightweight bout.
12
UFC 217 Undercard
TJ Dillashaw fights Cody Garbrandt in their UFC bantamweight championship bout.
13
UFC 217 Undercard
TJ Dillashaw reacts during his UFC bantamweight championship bout against Cody Garbrandt.
14
UFC 217 Undercard
Stephen Thompson fights Jorge Masvidal in their welterweight bout.
15
UFC 217 Undercard
Stephen Thompson fights Jorge Masvidal in their welterweight bout.
16
UFC 217 Undercard
Ovince Saint Preux knocks out Corey Anderson in their light heavyweight bout.