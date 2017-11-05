News

Conor McGregor breaks his silence

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Deontay Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title and unbeaten record after an incredible first-round knockout of Bermane Stiverne in New York Saturday.

Wilder destroys Stiverne, challenges Joshua

Stiverne had been the only fighter to ever push Wilder (39-0) the distance, but he was unable to last three minutes at the Barclays Center.

Wilder initially landed a huge left-right combination to the face of Stiverne, who was never able to recover from the blow.

Stiverne tried – knocked down once more by another big right hand – and a final flurry from Wilder with seconds remaining in the round ended the bout.

The American is now 39-0 with 38 knockouts, and he wants to face WBA, IBF and IBO champion Anthony Joshua (20-0) next.

"I've been waiting on that fight for a long time now," Wilder told Showtime in an in-ring interview.

"I declare war upon you. Do you accept my challenge? I've been waiting for a long time, I know I'm the champion, I know I'm the best. Are you up for the test?"

Stiverne (25-3-1) had taken Wilder the distance in January 2015, but the 39-year-old never came close to doing so again.


