OTTAWA — At precisely 11:07 ET Friday evening, TSN Insider Darren Dreger sent the entire hockey world and Twitter into a frenzy. Dreger reported the Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators were working on a three-way trade that would have sent forward Matt Duchene to Ottawa. The trade though, Dreger said, fell through.



Matt Duchene trade: Turris' contract may have stopped deal with Avalanche, Senators, Predators It's believed Ott/Col/Nash were in discussions on 3 way trade involving Matt Duchene going to Sens. Talks have ended. No deal.

One hour later, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed this was the case. Speculation had Senators centre Kyle Turris heading to the Nashville, and high draft picks and a prospect or two to Colorado.

A source told Sporting News Canada that trade talks may have broken down due to Turris’ agent Kurt Overhardt’s unwillingness to negotiate a new contract prior to the 28-year-old centre being moved. The Predators would have been acquiring Turris in the final year of his contract.

Ottawa has long had Duchene on its wish list. The organization’s pursuit of the Avalanche centre dates back two seasons. In November 2015, Dreger first reported Colorado general manager Joe Sakic called upon Ottawa general manager Bryan Murray to gauge Senators’ interest in a possible deal involving Duchene. Murray was searching for a top-six forward after Clarke MacArthur sustained his second concussion four games into the season in Columbus.

Duchene rumours to Ottawa peaked again in late-June, when it was believed Sakic called on general maanger Pierre Dorion to see if the Senators were still in the mix to acquire the 26-year old. The alleged asking price of touted-prospect defenseman Thomas Chabot plus a pick and another prospect or roster player was a non-starter. There never seemed to be a fit. However, the chatter wouldn’t die.

Duchene has been on the trading block since last season, and the situation regarding his status has dragged out over nine months. After a disappointing 41-point 2016-17 season, the six-year veteran has bounced back to begin this year with four goals and six assists in 13 games.

A three-hour jaunt from his childhood and off-season home, Haliburton, ON, a trade to Ottawa would be something of a homecoming for Duchene, who was a member of the 2014 Canadian Olympic team that won gold in Sochi.

So while Dreger’s tweet created a stir, much of the news value came in the pursuit of a third team — in this case, the Predators — to help facilitate the trade the Senators have been chasing for the past two years.

Nashville, in need of a centre, was a natural fit with Turris, who reportedly is seeking a new contract in excess of seven years, a term Dorion was not willing to meet. Beyond Ryan Johansen, the Predators are thin down the middle. Nick Bonino was signed during the offseason, and is currently on injured reserve with a lower-body and hasn’t played in three weeks.

For Turris the belief is the club doesn’t want to sign the 28-year old to a seven or eight-year term. With Logan Brown and Colin White on the cusp of cracking the team’s roster, a four or five-year contract is as long as Dorion will reportedly go.

And while this latest trade broke down that doesn’t mean talks have completed stalled.

On Hockey Night In Canada Saturday, Friedman said the sides were still working on ,

“Colorado is motivated to trade Matt Duchene and Ottawa is very motivated to acquire Matt Duchene.” Panelist Chris Johnston added, “Matt Duchene will be happy to hear [that]. He would like to be an Ottawa Senator.”

The Senators and Avalanche leave for Stockholm Monday evening to meet in the NHL Global Series November 10-11. Dorion and Sakic will have five days to speak face-to-face, and hammer out the details of a trade.

The question is, will Duchene leave Sweden on the Avalanche plane, or will he make the walk down the tunnel into Ottawa’s locker room?