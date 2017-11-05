Sidney Crosby is tough enough to defend when the opposing team has five skaters on the ice. On the power play though, Crosby is one of the NHL's most lethal and creative players, and helped manufacture a goal in the early goings of the Pittsburgh Penguins game on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks, and one that was even impressive by Crosby's standards.

Penguins' Crosby goes between his own legs for assist against Canucks

With the Penguins skating with a 5-on-4 advantage, Pittsburgh worked the puck around the zone. With Crosby parked in front of the goal, Evgeni Malkin sent the puck in his direction, before Crosby, perhaps on pure hockey sense, or perhaps with eyes in the back of his head, threw a no-look- through-the-legs pass to Phil Kessel, to continue a tic-tac-toe sequence that ended in a Jake Guentzel goal.

The assist was Crosby's eighth of the season, and third on the power play. Crosby now has 653 career assists, third among active skaters, trailing the Canucks Henrik Sedin (684) and the San Jose Sharks Joe Thornton (753).