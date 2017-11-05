Ohio State coach Urban Meyer joined in one of the best new traditions in college football on Saturday.

Ohio State's Urban Meyer joins Iowa in waving at nearby children's hospital

During the first quarter of the Buckeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium, Meyer paused to wave at the child patients at nearby Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The home crowd always stops during the first quarter to make sure the children know they're seen and supported.

It's great to see some things transcend competition, even in a sport as crazy and spirited as college football. The warm, fuzzy feelings ended shortly thereafter for Meyer and Co., however.

The Hawkeyes outscored the Buckeyes 21-7 in the second quarter to take a 31-17 halftime lead, and Ohio State will need to mount another comeback if it wants to win this one.