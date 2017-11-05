Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey is excited about his side's triumph over Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Saturday.

Man-of-The-Match Partey delighted by Atletico win on Saturday

The Ghana international emerged hero of the day as his late goal handed Los Rojiblancos a 1-0 away win at Estadio Municipal de Riazor.

Three points have lifted Diego Simeone's men to third on the league table.

“It was a difficult match," Partey, voted Man of the Match, said.

"We knew how to suffer and defend well.

“In the end, we deserved the three points.

“We’re happy to have gotten the three points."

It has been a spectacular week for Partey, who by Saturday's strike, made it two goals in three days.

With four goals in all, the 24-year-old is the only Atletico player to have scored in all competitions this season, having netted in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

“I’m doing well and I’m happy with my hard work," he added.

“I’m going to keep fighting in order to be able to play more.”

In unarguably his best season at Atletico, Partey has made 10 league appearances, involving eight starts, this campaign.