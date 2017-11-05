Astros continue World Series celebrations at Disney World

Houston has taken its championship party to "the happiest place on Earth."

Astros stars George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa were among the players honored Saturday during a parade down Main Street, U.S.A., at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando as Houston continued its World Series celebrations after defeating the Dodgers in Game 7.



The team's World Series championship parade rolled through downtown Houston Friday, and the 20-block route drew thousands of cheering fans for the first championship for a professional sports team in the city since the Rockets won back-to-back NBA titles in 1994 and 1995.

The Astros' parade in Florida continued a tradition of honoring sports champions at Disney World after the Cubs celebrated at the theme park last year.