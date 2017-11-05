Papa John's started quite the conversation when founder and CEO John Schnatter claimed the NFL hurt his company's sales, and the buzz isn't over yet.

Papa John's considering ending sponsorship with NFL

Now, the official pizza of the NFL is questioning its sponsorship with the league in response to the ongoing rating declines that Papa John's insists is hurting its sales.

"If the viewership decline continues, we will need to shift into things that work more effectively for us," Papa John's President and COO Steve Ritchie told the Wall Street Journal. “We are anxiously awaiting a solution (to the anthem issue) to be created. That’s what will put the league in a positive place for the players, the fan base and the partners associated with them.”

Papa John’s believes the league’s drop in ratings relates to the lingering anthem controversy and criticized the leadership around the NFL, saying, "this is an example of poor leadership," adding that the issue should have been "nipped in the bud" at the beginning of last season.

Ritchie "emphatically denied" to the Wall Street Journal that Papa John's pressured the league to ban protests. Instead, he said the situation had revealed issues with the company's decision to invest in television advertising, allocating a "huge percentage" of its fall and winter marketing budget to the NFL.

“We have to evaluate our reliance on partnerships that are TV-focused, like the NFL,” Papa John’s CMO Brandon Rhoten said.

There were also reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was behind Schnatter's statements, but the company denied discussing the issue with Jones.