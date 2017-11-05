It's good news for Knicks fans, as star forward Kristaps Porzingis says he is not planning on going anywhere.

Kristaps Porzingis says he intends to stay with Knicks for 'a long, long time'

Porzingis' brother, Janis, told a Latvian media outlet on Tuesday that Kristaps would not decide to sign an extension solely because the Knicks can offer him the most money, which inadvertently led to speculation that the rookie would leave the Knicks rather than signing an extension.

However, Kristaps said his brother's comments were taken out of context and he sees himself in New York for a "long, long time," disputing any rumors surrounding his future with the franchise.

"I think fans know I'm here in New York, I love New York and I see myself as a Knick for a long, long time," Kristaps said, per ESPN.com. "And I think they shouldn't be worrying about that."

Porzingis' potential is starting to become a reality for the Knicks, who have won four of their last five games. He has scored at least 30 points in six of his eight games and ranks third in the league in scoring. Turns out, the Knicks aren't the only ones taking note of the talent they have.

After Porzingis contributed 37 points en route to defeating the Suns 120-107 on Friday, Suns center Tyson Chandler said the rising star has an opportunity to become the NBA's premier player. He even went so far to say the 7-3 forward is "special."

"He has a chance to be the best player in this league. Watching him tonight and seeing what he's done so far this season, he has a real shot of being the best player in this league," Chandler said, per Newsday.

Porzingis is certainly working his way into the conversation of being the "best player in the league" based on his performance this season and is joined by the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.