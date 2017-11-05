La Liga: Valencia in seventh heaven after setting new club record

Valencia have started the season in phenomenal form and set a new club record by winning a seventh LaLiga match in succession on Saturday.

Valencia in seventh heaven after setting new club record

Marcelino's side overcame Leganes 3-0 at Mestalla thanks to goals from Dani Parejo, Rodrigo Moreno and Santi Mina - the latter winning and converting a penalty within four minutes of replacing Simone Zaza.

Victory put Valencia one point adrift of leaders Barcelona, who take on Sevilla at Camp Nou later on Saturday, and extended their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Los Che won just one of their first four LaLiga matches, though they secured draws against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in that span, before surging up the table.