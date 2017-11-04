Duke PG Trevon Duval suspended for final exhibition game

Duke has suspended freshman point guard Trevon Duval for Saturday's final exhibition game against Bowie State.

Team spokesman Jon Jackson announced the ban on Friday, citing an undisclosed "violation of team standards" as the reason for the benching.

Duval, a five-star recruit, was in the starting lineup for Duke's 93-60 preseason win over Northwest Missouri State last week and finished with seven points and five assists in 21 minutes of playing time.

Duke will open the regular season at Cameron Indoor Stadium against Elon on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Blue Devils are ranked No. 1 in the AP Preseason top 25 poll for the second consecutive year.