John Wall injury update: X-rays negative for Wizards PG

John Wall has seemingly avoided serious injury.

The Wizards point guard suffered a sprained left shoulder in Friday's 130-122 loss to the Cavaliers and his status for Sunday in Toronto remains in question.

According to ESPN, Wall's x-rays were negative but he still left the arena with his arm in a sling. While speaking to reporters after the game, Wall admitted "he shouldn't have been out there" after colliding with Cavs forward Channing Frye in the second half, but he kept playing anyway.

"It's on fire right now," Wall said of the injury. "It was like my arm went dead."



Wall, 27, is averaging 21.6 points and 9.7 assists per game through the first eight matchups this season.

The Wizards are scheduled to visit the Raptors at 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

