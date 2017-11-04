Tierney to Real Madrid over Man Utd or Arsenal? Sutton tips Celtic star for £30m move

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney is worth at least £30 million and could grace Real Madrid rather than Manchester United or Arsenal, says Chris Sutton.

The 20-year-old full-back is an exciting talent with a growing number of suitors, with his appearances for the Hoops and Scotland drawing widespread praise.

Interest from England has been building steadily, despite Tierney’s commitment to a new six-year contract in Glasgow.

Sutton believes that the youngster will make a high-profile switch at some stage and feels he is good enough to grace the best sides in Europe.

The former Celtic striker wrote in the Daily Record, while calling on Brendan Rodgers’ side to hold out for the best possible deal: “I look at the likes of Luke Shaw at Manchester United at £30m and Kyle Walker going to Manchester City for £50m.

“Tierney at £30m would be a bargain. He’s only 20 and with his attitude he will get even better.

“There’s absolutely no doubt he can cut it at the likes of United, Chelsea or Arsenal but I’d go even further. European teams will be looking at him - including the likes of Real Madrid.

“That’s how good he is and that’s why it’s hard to see him spending his entire career at Celtic.

“But the board need to be firm. They thought they were doing good business when they sold Virgil van Dijk for £13.5m but they should have got double for him.

“There’s a tasty sell-on clause but he was still undersold and that can’t be allowed to happen with Tierney. If a £15m bid comes in during January it should be laughed out of town.”

Tierney has made 98 senior appearances for Celtic since stepping out of their academy system, while earning eight caps for Scotland.

He has continued to shine domestically and on a European stage this season, with his most recent outing against Bayern Munich seeing him lavished with praise.

There is no desire on his part to leave Parkhead any time soon, but a big-money bid could force the issue and test Celtic’s resolve to retain the services of a much sought-after asset.