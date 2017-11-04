Pulisic: Bayern match always has extra meaning

Christian Pulisic wants to see Borussia Dortmund come out of what he classifies as "a tough time" with a win against Bayern Munich this weekend.

Dortmund can climb back to the top of the Bundesliga with a victory against Bayern on Saturday, but to do so the club will have to reverse a poor run of form in recent weeks.

One point in the last three league outings has seen BVB fall three points back of the Bavarians in the Bundesliga table and, coupled with back-to-back draws against APOEL in the Champions League, Pulisic admits his team is going through a rough patch.

"After we had that amazing start, with I don't know how many wins and no goals conceded - I mean, it's hard to expect that the whole season," Pulisic told bundesliga.com. "There are going to be tough times, and right now is a tough time - but I believe in our team and I think we can bounce right back."

That bounce back won't be easy.

Bayern has not lost since late Septmeber, when the club fell 3-0 to PSG in the Champions League and sacked manager Carlo Ancelotti, and Pulisic knows there is always a little more riding on the Bundesliga's Klassiker.

"The Klassiker definitely has that special feeling," the 19-year-old said. "When we play against Bayern, one of our main rivals, the game always has a bit of extra meaning to it, and you want a good result."

Pulisic will likely join up with the U.S. national team for a friendly against Portugal after this weekend's match against Bayern.