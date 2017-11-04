Deshaun Watson thanked his team-mates, other NFL players and fans on Friday for the outpouring of support he has received in the wake of his season-ending ACL injury.

Deshaun Watson: I feel like I let my team-mates, fans, family down

Watson's standout rookie season ended Thursday when he went down with a non-contact injury in practice. In a Twitter post, the Houston Texans quarterback said he felt like he let everyone down.

"Yesterday, I felt like I let my team-mates, my fans and my family down," Watson said. "However, as a child of God, I understand everything happens for a reason. He DON'T make mistakes!"

Watson will reportedly undergo surgery, which should lead to an eight to nine-month rehab process.

"I promise that I will continue to work diligently so that one day this team can bring a championship to Houston," Watson wrote. "And when I return I will be better, stronger and more focused than ever before!"

Coach Bill O'Brien announced that Tom Savage will start at quarterback for the Texans against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

In his most recent start, Week 1's 29-7 loss at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Savage completed seven of 13 pass attempts for just 62 yards and no touchdowns. He was pulled in favour of Watson, who went on to become one of the most productive quarterbacks in the first half of the season.

However, O'Brien has no concerns over Savage's elevation back into the starting role.

"He's had a really good stretch of practices. Had a great practice today. He's improved since the last time he played," O'Brien said.

Savage himself added: "You can't really replace Deshaun Watson. You know what I mean? The kid's been playing absolutely lights out. But that's not my job. My job is to go out there and help this team win and do whatever I can to help.

"I'm just going to state the obvious: There's some things he can do that I can't do."