Moreno claims to 'live for Liverpool' after rediscovering form

Alberto Moreno claims to “live for Liverpool” and credits that dedication to the cause with him recapturing his form for the Reds.

The Spanish full-back has struggled to produce his best on a consistent basis since moving to Anfield in 2014.

Having been restricted to just 18 outings in all competitions last season, it was suggested that he could be moved on by Jurgen Klopp.

Moreno has admitted to being aware of the exit talk, but is delighted that he ultimately stayed put and played his way back into contention at a club that means everything to him.

The 25-year-old told reporters on his experiences since the summer: “I’m happier now things are going well for me and I’d say so far this has been a decent season for me, if not the best in my career as a professional football player.

“I’m nearly at my best, but none of this comes without very hard work. Helping the side has its roots in the sacrifices you make, the hard work in pre-season and the battling to get back in contention.

“All that is because of my desire to be here at Liverpool, one of the best clubs in the world.

“I live for Liverpool. I love Liverpool. I always want to win when I’m wearing the shirt of Liverpool.”

While Moreno is now very much a red, he was raised in Seville and turned out for his hometown club before making a move to England.

Liverpool are set to face Sevilla in their next Champions League fixture on November 21, with Klopp’s side taking aim at a place in the last-16.

Moreno added on that contest: “It will be a special game, if I’m selected to play.

“Lots of family and friends will be going to watch.

“Irrespective of the occasion, we’ll be going there to win. I’ll fight hard for victory, like I do every time I pull that shirt on.

“I’ve only played in the group stages of the Champion League, so to get through to the next round would be really special, as I’m sure it would be for everyone here.

“It’s been a few years since we got through as a club to the knockout stages. The fans deserve a happy event like that.”