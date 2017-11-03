Singida United midfielder Deus Kaseke says he is well aware of Young Africans ability ahead of their match against the Jangwani Street giants.

VPL Wrap: Deus Kaseke remains wary of Yanga threat despite absentee list

When the two teams face off at the Namfua Stadium in Singida on Saturday, the glamour tie will provide the backdrop for a fascinating touchline duel between coach George Lwandamina of Yanga and Singida’s Hans van Der Pluijm of Singida United.

Kaseke said Wednesday that the Jangwani Street giants have not lost a match this season and as such, it would be a big challenge to beat them in Saturday’s Ligi Kuu Bara match.

Van der Pluijm and Lwandamina are among league coaches who boast squads capable of winning the country’s elite club prize this season.

“The game will be difficult. We know that Yanga are a good team but we are ready for the challenge,” Kaseke, who featured for the Dar es Salaam team last season, said.

The anxiously awaited showdown will be part of the activities lined up to officially launch the refurbished Namfua Stadium.

“I played for Yanga last season so I know how they play, but as a team, we have to prepare well and ensure tactics are in place to win the match.

“It is important that we get maximum points and ensure we go top or remain in the touching distance of leaders Simba and second-placed Yanga,” he insisted.

Singida United, who earned promotion to the Ligi Kuu Bara this season, sit sixth in the league table with 13 points from eight outings, three behind Simba and Yanga.

Simba and Yanga, who battled to a one-all draw at the Uhuru Stadium last weekend, tie on 16 points but the Msimbazi Reds are ahead on goal difference.

Last weekend, Pluijm’s men dropped two vital points in their barren draw with Mtibwa Sugar at the Manungu Stadium in Morogoro.

Third-placed Mtibwa Sugar and Azam FC, who sit fourth in the league standing, also have 16 points each from eight games.

This will be the second time for the two teams to face off this season. A few months ago, they met in a pre-season friendly match which Yanga won 3-2.