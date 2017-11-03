Arsenal team news: Debuchy and Elneny start in defence against Red Star

Mathieu Debuchy and Mohamed Elneny start in defence for Arsenal in their Europa League group stage match against Red Star Belgrade.



French defender Debuchy had previously struggled for game time with the Gunners and was close to leaving the club in the summer, but a recent turn of events has seen him play in the Carabao Cup for Arsene Wenger's side.



Wenger talked up defensive midfielder Elneny in his pre-match programme notes, suggesting that the Egyptian could have a future at centre back, where he starts alongside Debuchy and Rob Holding.



Francis Coquelin and youngster Joe Willock are the central midfield pairing while Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles occupy the wing-back slots.



Arsenal's strong front three features Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere and Olivier Giroud.

Arsenal vs Red Star Belgrade team news: Mathieu Debuchy and Mohamed Elneny start in defence



Arsenal XI:Subs:

MORE:

Why Arsenal should sign Lyon livewire Nabil Fekir to replace Ozil

| Wilshere won't get into England squad without Arsenal game time, says Southgate

| Tottenham keeper Lloris a doubt for derby clash with Arsenal as he faces 15 days out

| Dani Alves digs Arsenal: Barcelona loved playing against them!



Mathieu Debuchy and Mohamed Elneny start in defence for Arsenal in their Europa League group stage match against Red Star Belgrade.



French defender Debuchy had previously struggled for game time with the Gunners and was close to leaving the club in the summer, but a recent turn of events has seen him play in the Carabao Cup for Arsene Wenger's side.



Wenger talked up defensive midfielder Elneny in his pre-match programme notes, suggesting that the Egyptian could have a future at centre back, where he starts alongside Debuchy and Rob Holding.



Francis Coquelin and youngster Joe Willock are the central midfield pairing while Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles occupy the wing-back slots.



Arsenal's strong front three features Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere and Olivier Giroud.



Arsenal XI:Subs:

MORE:

Why Arsenal should sign Lyon livewire Nabil Fekir to replace Ozil

| Wilshere won't get into England squad without Arsenal game time, says Southgate

| Tottenham keeper Lloris a doubt for derby clash with Arsenal as he faces 15 days out

| Dani Alves digs Arsenal: Barcelona loved playing against them!



Macey; Debuchy, Elneny, Holding; Nelson, Coquelin, Willock, Maitland-Niles; Walcott, Wilshere, Giroud.

Mathieu Debuchy and Mohamed Elneny start in defence for Arsenal in their Europa League group stage match against Red Star Belgrade.



French defender Debuchy had previously struggled for game time with the Gunners and was close to leaving the club in the summer, but a recent turn of events has seen him play in the Carabao Cup for Arsene Wenger's side.



Wenger talked up defensive midfielder Elneny in his pre-match programme notes, suggesting that the Egyptian could have a future at centre back, where he starts alongside Debuchy and Rob Holding.



Francis Coquelin and youngster Joe Willock are the central midfield pairing while Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles occupy the wing-back slots.



Arsenal's strong front three features Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere and Olivier Giroud.



Arsenal XI:Subs:

MORE:

Why Arsenal should sign Lyon livewire Nabil Fekir to replace Ozil

| Wilshere won't get into England squad without Arsenal game time, says Southgate

| Tottenham keeper Lloris a doubt for derby clash with Arsenal as he faces 15 days out

| Dani Alves digs Arsenal: Barcelona loved playing against them!



Cech, Osei-Tutu, DaSilva, Sheaf, McGuane, Akpom, Nketiah.