Sofiane Boufal’s wonder strike against West Bromwich Albion has been voted Southampton’s goal of the month of October.

Sofiane Boufal’s wonder strike wins Southampton’s goal of the month award

The Morocco international came off the bench to score an 85th minute winner against Tony Pulis’ side on October 21.

After winning the ball in his own half, the winger set off on a mazy run, leaving a couple of West Brom defenders in their wake, before finishing low past Ben Foster.

@Sure

MORE:

'I hope the best is still to come,' - Southampton's Boufal relishes brilliant solo goal

| Boufal 'showed his quality' vs. West Brom - Southampton’s Yoshida

| Southampton’s Tadic lauds Boufal’s ‘great goal' vs West Brom

| Fiorentina, Inter Milan, Celta Vigo wanted Southampton’s Boufal 'at any cost'



The former Lille winger won 84% of the fans’ vote beating off competition from James Ward-Prowse ( 10%) and Michael Obafemi (6%) to claim the monthly gong.