The oldest competition in football is running for the 137th time this season.

FA Cup 2017-18: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

England's FA Cup has a storied history like no other, giving every club down to the 10th level of the national pyramid system a chance to take on some of the biggest sides in the world.

It all begins with a number of qualifying rounds that commence in August before the Premier League clubs arrive in the third round of the competition proper the following January.

Arsenal were the defending champions this year, and the winner will secure a place in next season's Europa League group stage.

With the quarter-final draw made and he fifth round nearly finished, Goal brings you all you need to know about the 2017-18 FA Cup.

When did the FA Cup start & when is the final?

The FA Cup first-round proper began on Friday, November 3, with clubs from League One and League Two joining the non-league sides left in the competition.

Premier League and Championship teams do not enter until the third round, which took place over the weekend of January 6, 2018.

Before the first round there is a number of qualifying rounds that feature hundreds of clubs from the lower reaches of the English game.

The very first games played were in the extra preliminary round, which began on Friday, August 4.

There are another five qualifying rounds after that before the first Football League clubs enter the competition in the first round.

Starting with and including the first round, there are seven rounds in the main competition before the final.

This year's final - which, as always, will be played at Wembley - is scheduled for Saturday, May 19.

FA Cup Quarter-finals

The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals was made on Saturday February 17 before two of the fifth-round ties had even been played.

Manchester United will be at home to Brighton in a repeat of the 1983 final, while Chelsea will be away to Leicester.

Manchester City will welcome Southampton to the Etihad Stadium, if they overcome Wigan Athletic.

The remaining quarter-final tie will see either Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City at home to Rochdale or Tottenham.

Date Match Time (GMT) TV? Mar 17 Sheffield Wednesday/Swansea City vs Rochdale/Tottenham 15:00 TBC Mar 17 Manchester United vs Brighton 15:00 TBC Mar 17 Leicester City vs Chelsea 15:00 TBC Mar 17 Wigan Athletic vs Southampton 15:00 TBC

FA Cup Fifth Round

The draw for the fifth round of the competition was made on Monday January 29, with four ties from the previous stage still to be wrapped up.

Premier League and League One leaders Manchester City and Wigan were paired together in a replay of the 2013 final, with the Latics delivering a shock elimination to Pep Guardiola's side.

Chelsea made light work of Hull City and Manchester United beat Huddersfield Town while Tottenham must play another replay after being held to a last-minute draw by Rochdale.

There was only one all-Premier League tie in this round of the tournament, with Southampton knocking West Brom out at The Hawthorns.

Replays:

Date Match Time (GMT) TV? Feb 27 Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday 20:05 BBC One Feb 28 Tottenham vs Rochdale 19:45 BT Sport 2

Dates and times are subject to change subject to television schedules.

FA Cup Fourth Round

The fourth-round draw was made on Monday, January 8 before Brighton's televised third-round tie against bitter rivals Crystal Palace.

Manchester United beat Yeovil Town in a tie which saw the Red Devils debut of Alexis Sanchez, while Tottenham were held to a draw by League Two outfit, Newport County.

Liverpool, meanwhile, took on fellow Premier League side West Brom in a game beset by VAR controversy , and Pep Guardiola was left furious despite Manchester City's win over Cardiff City.

Date Match Time (GMT) TV? Jan 26 Yeovil Town 0-4 Manchester United 19:55 BBC 1 Jan 26 Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Reading 19:45 No Jan 27 Peterborough United 1-5 Leicester City 12:30 BT Sport 2 Jan 27 Huddersfield Town 1-1 Birmingham City 15:00 No Jan 27 Notts County 1-1 Swansea City 15:00 No Jan 27 MK Dons 0-1 Coventry City 15:00 No Jan 27 Millwall 2-2 Rochdale 15:00 No Jan 27 Southampton 1-0 Watford 15:00 No Jan 27 Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton 15:00 No Jan 27 Wigan Athletic 2-0 West Ham 15:00 No Jan 27 Hull City 2-1 Nottingham Forest 15:00 No Jan 27 Sheffield United 1-0 Preston North End 15:00 No Jan 27 Newport County 1-1 Tottenham 17:30 BT Sport 2 Jan 27 Liverpool 2-3 West Brom 19:45 BT Sport 2 Jan 28 Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle United 13:30 BT Sport 2 Jan 28 Cardiff City 0-2 Manchester City 16:00 BBC 1

Replays:

Date Match Time (GMT) TV? Feb 6 Birmingham City 1-4 Huddersfield Town (AET) 19:45 No Feb 6 Swansea City 8-1 Notts County 19:45 BBC One Feb 6 Rochdale 1-0 Millwall 19:45 No Feb 7 Tottenham 2-0 Newport County 20:00 BT Sport 2

Dates and times are subject to change subject to television schedules.

FA Cup Third Round

The third-round draw was made on Monday, December 4 before Slough's televised second-round tie against Rochdale.

The 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter at this stage, expanding the field to 64 teams that contest a total of 32 ties.

A total of seven games will be broadcast live and there was drama as the holders Arsenal were knocked out by Nottingham Forest, while lowly Newport County stunned Leeds United.

Date Match Time (GMT) TV? Jan 5 Liverpool 2-1 Everton 19:55 BBC 1 Jan 5 Manchester United 2-0 Derby County 20:00 No Jan 6 Fleetwood Town 0-0 Leicester City 12:45 BBC 1 Jan 6 Middlesbrough 2-0 Sunderland 13:00 No Jan 6 Ipswich Town 0-1 Sheffield United 15:00 No Jan 6 Watford 3-0 Bristol City 15:00 No Jan 6 Birmingham City 1-0 Burton Albion 15:00 No Jan 6 Aston Villa 1-3 Peterborough United 15:00 No Jan 6 Bournemouth 2-2 Wigan 15:00 No Jan 6 Coventry City 2-1 Stoke City 15:00 No Jan 6 Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Huddersfield Town 15:00 No Jan 6 Yeovil Town 2-0 Bradford City 15:00 No Jan 6 Brentford 0-1 Notts County 15:00 No Jan 6 QPR 0-2 MK Dons 15:00 No Jan 6 Exeter City 0-2 West Brom 15:00 No Jan 6 Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Rochdale 15:00 No Jan 6 Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Hull City 15:00 No Jan 6 Cardiff City 0-0 Mansfield Town 15:00 No Jan 6 Manchester City 4-1 Burnley 15:00 No Jan 6 Wolves 0-0 Swansea City 15:00 No Jan 6 Stevenage 0-0 Reading 15:00 No Jan 6 Newcastle United 3-1 Luton Town 15:00 No Jan 6 Millwall 4-1 Barnsley 15:00 No Jan 6 Fulham 0-1 Southampton 15:00 No Jan 6 Wycombe Wanderers 1-5 Preston North End 15:00 No Jan 6 Carlisle United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday 15:00 No Jan 6 Norwich City 0-0 Chelsea 17:30 BT Sport 1 Jan 7 Newport County 2-1 Leeds United 12:00 BBC Wales Jan 7 Shrewsbury Town 0-0 West Ham 14:00 BBC 1 Jan 7 Tottenham 3-0 Wimbledon 15:00 No Jan 7 Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal 16:00 BT Sport 1 Jan 8 Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace 19:45 BT Sport 1

Replays:

Date Match Time (GMT) TV? Jan 16 Leicester City 2-0 Fleetwood Town 19:45 BT Sport 2 Jan 16 Mansfield Town 1-4 Cardiff City 19:45 No Jan 16 Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Carlisle United 19:45 No Jan 16 West Ham 1-0 Shrewsbury Town 19:45 No Jan 16 Reading 3-0 Stevenage 20:00 No Jan 17 Swansea City 2-1 Wolves 19:45 No Jan 17 Wigan Athletic 3-0 Bournemouth 19:45 No Jan 17 Chelsea 1-1 Norwich City (5-3 pens) 19:45 BBC 1

Dates and times are subject to change subject to television schedules.

FA Cup Second Round

The second-round draw was made on Monday, November 6, at Chorley's Victory Park before they played Fleetwood Town in the final tie of the first round.

No new clubs entered at the second-round stage, with the field comprised of the 40 teams that advanced from the first round for a total of 20 ties.

In the event of a draw, the away team hosts a replay. If that match is also a draw, 30 minutes of extra time and then a penalty shootout follow.

Three games were selected for television coverage: AFC Fylde vs Wigan Athletic on Friday night, Notts County vs Oxford City at lunchtime on Saturday and Slough Town vs Rochdale.

The lowest-ranked teams remaining were Slough, Leatherhead and Hereford from level seven of the English pyramid.

Date Match Time (GMT) TV? Dec 1 AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic 19:45 BBC Dec 2 Notts County 3-2 Oxford City 12:30 BT Dec 2 MK Dons 4-1 Maidstone United 15:00 No Dec 2 Port Vale 1-1 Yeovil Town 15:00 No Dec 2 Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Morecambe 15:00 No Dec 2 Stevenage 5-2 Swindon Town 15:00 No Dec 2 Bradford City 3-1 Plymouth Argyle 15:00 No Dec 2 Gillingham 1-1 Carlisle United 15:00 No Dec 2 Forest Green Rovers 3-3 Exeter City 15:00 No Dec 2 Fleetwood Town 1-1 Hereford 15:00 No Dec 3 Woking 1-1 Peterborough United 14:00 No Dec 3 Newport County 2-0 Cambridge United 14:00 No Dec 3 Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 Leatherhead 14:00 No Dec 3 Doncaster Rovers 3-0 Scunthorpe United 14:00 No Dec 3 AFC Wimbledon 3-1 Charlton Athletic 14:00 No Dec 3 Mansfield Town 3-0 Guiseley 14:00 No Dec 3 Gateshead 0-5 Luton Town 14:00 No Dec 3 Blackburn Rovers 3-3 Crewe Alexandra 14:00 No Dec 3 Coventry City 3-0 Boreham Wood 14:00 No Dec 4 Slough Town 0-4 Rochdale 19:45 BT

Replays:

Date Match Time (GMT) TV? Dec 12 Exeter City 2-1 Forest Green Rovers (AET) 19:45 No Dec 12 Wigan 3-2 Fylde 19:45 No Dec 12 Yeovil Town 3-2 Port Vale (AET) 19:45 No Dec 12 Peterborough United 5-2 Woking 19:45 No Dec 13 Crewe 0-1 Blackburn Rovers 19:45 No Dec 14 Hereford 0-2 Fleetwood Town 19:45 BT Sport 1 Dec 19 Carlisle United 3-1 Gillingham 19:45 No

Replay dates and kick-off times subject to change for television coverage.

FA Cup First Round

The first-round draw was made on October 16.

The 48 teams in League One and League Two joined the competition in this round, with 32 clubs progressing out of the qualifying phase for a total of 40 ties.

In the event of a draw, the away team hosted a replay. If that match is also a draw, 30 minutes of extra time and then a penalty shootout follow.

Three games were selected for television coverage: Hyde United vs MK Dons on Friday night, Shaw Lane vs Mansfield Town at lunchtime on Saturday and Chorley vs Fleetwood Town on Monday night.

Newport County's tie against Walsall was also broadcast in Wales.

The lowest-ranked teams remaining were Hyde and Heybridge Swifts (who faced Exeter City) from level eight of the English pyramid.

Date Match Time (GMT) TV? Nov 3 Notts County 4-2 Bristol Rovers 19:45 No Nov 3 Port Vale 2-0 Oxford United 19:45 No Nov 3 Hyde United 0-4 MK Dons 19:55 BBC Nov 4 Shaw Lane 1-3 Mansfield Town 12:30 BT Nov 4 Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Grimsby Town 15:00 No Nov 4 Gillingham 2-1 Leyton Orient 15:00 No Nov 4 AFC Fylde 4-2 Kidderminster Harriers 15:00 No Nov 4 Stevenage 5-0 Nantwich Town 15:00 No Nov 4 Yeovil Town 1-0 Southend United 15:00 No Nov 4 Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Barnet 15:00 No Nov 4 Peterborough United 1-1 Tranmere Rovers 15:00 No Nov 4 Luton Town 1-0 Portsmouth 15:00 No Nov 4 Ebbsfleet United 2-6 Doncaster Rovers 15:00 No Nov 4 AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Lincoln City 15:00 No Nov 4 Gateshead 2-0 Chelmsford City 15:00 No Nov 4 Wigan Athletic 2-1 Crawley Town 15:00 No Nov 4 Gainsborough Trinity 0-6 Slough Town 15:00 No Nov 4 Shrewsbury Town 5-0 Aldershot Town 15:00 No Nov 4 Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Rotherham United 15:00 No Nov 4 Cheltenham Town 2-4 Maidstone United 15:00 No Nov 4 Northampton Town 0-0 Scunthorpe United 15:00 No Nov 4 Morecambe 3-0 Hartlepool United 15:00 No Nov 4 Carlisle United 3-2 Oldham Athletic 15:00 No Nov 4 Rochdale 4-0 Bromley 15:00 No Nov 4 Bradford City 2-0 Chesterfield 15:00 No Nov 4 Forest Green 1-0 Macclesfield Town 15:00 No Nov 4 Boreham Wood 2-1 Blackpool 15:00 No Nov 4 Hereford 1-0 AFC Telford United 15:00 No Nov 4 Colchester United 0-1 Oxford City 15:00 No Nov 4 Newport County 2-1 Walsall 17:15 S4C Nov 5 Dartford 1-5 Swindon Town 14:00 No Nov 5 Woking 1-1 Bury 14:00 No Nov 5 Leatherhead 1-1 Billericay Town 14:00 No Nov 5 Exeter City 3-1 Heybridge Swifts 14:00 No Nov 5 Cambridge United 1-0 Sutton United 14:00 No Nov 5 Charlton Athletic 3-1 Truro City 14:00 No Nov 5 Coventry City 2-0 Maidenhead United 14:00 No Nov 5 Solihull Moors 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers 14:00 No Nov 5 Guiseley 0-0 Accrington Stanley 14:00 No Nov 6 Chorley 1-2 Fleetwood Town 19:45 BT

Replays:

Date Match Time (GMT) TV? Nov 14 Scunthorpe United 1-0 Northampton Town 19:45 No Nov 14 Accrington Stanley 1-1 Guiseley (3-4 pens) 19:45 No Nov 14 Bury 0-3 Woking 19:45 No Nov 15 Tranmere Rovers 0-5 Peterborough United 19:45 BT Nov 16 Billericay Town 1-3 Leatherhead 19:45 BT

FA Cup TV channel & stream

This season's FA Cup will be broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport in the UK.

Both networks will air the final and will share the rest of the competition, taking turns to select the games they wish to broadcast.

All matches shown by the BBC and BT Sport will be available to stream on their respective websites and apps.

In the U.S., the rights to the FA Cup are owned by Fox Sports. Selected games will be broadcast across FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus and available online with the Fox Soccer Match Pass.