Those tough Week 9 fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em lineup decisions haven't been made any easier by all the injuries and trades this week, and putting together NFL DFS lineups continues to be difficult, as well. If you're looking for start-or-sit advice, we're here to help.

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 9

With six teams on bye (Bears, Browns, Chargers, Patriots, Steelers, Vikings), there are more holes to fill than usual heading into Week 9. The Decider breaks down the best and worst ways to addresses the toughest calls:

Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Every-week starts

Tom Brady, Patriots (bye), Drew Brees, Saints (vs. TB), Carson Wentz, Eagles (vs. DEN), Russell Wilson, Seahawks (vs. WAS)

Strong starts

Dak Prescott, Cowboys (vs. KC). No Zeke means a lot more Dak, and The Chiefs’ secondary can be had downfield with Prescott's particular brand of weapons, even if Ezekiel Elliott's presence means slightly fewer pass/rush attempts.

Alex Smith, Chiefs (at DAL). He’ll be on the flip side of that scoring fest in Big D.

Derek Carr, Raiders (at MIA). The Dolphins’ secondary is weak, and now their front is starting to crumble, too.

Matthew Stafford, Lions (at GB). He may have a few more mistakes, but Green Bay's secondary sets him up for some big plays with a good floor around 250 and 2 touchdowns.

Matt Ryan, Falcons (at CAR). Ryan played a lot better than you think at the Jets, and he will keep the road mojo going here, as visiting QBs have played very in Charlotte.

Deep streamers

Jared Goff, Rams (at NYG), Jay Cutler, Dolphins (vs. OAK)

DFS Bargain

Jacoby Brissett, Colts (at HOU, $6,500 on FanDuel). He’s extremely cheap and can easily overplay his price in what should be a high-volume passing effort. He’s coming off his first multiple-TD pass game of the season, so it’s also good timing.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Weak starts

Cam Newton, Panthers (vs. ATL). Do you really trust he’ll get the job done against an underrated Falcons pass defense with no Kelvin Benjamin? He’s more bust than boom every week.

Kirk Cousins, Redskins (at SEA). Cold Captain Kirk is back, and he’ll be put on ice in Seattle.

Jameis Winston, Buccaneers (at NO). Even the team thinks the shoulder isn’t completely right, and he’s also facing a strong Saints’ pass defense.

Andy Dalton, Bengals (at JAX). Bad Andy returns against a good defense.

Buyer beware

Marcus Mariota, Titans (vs. BAL, $7,800 on FanDuel). Tennessee should come out running, running and running some more out of the bye.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em: Running backs

Every-week starts

Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (bye), Melvin Gordon, Chargers (bye), Jay Ajayi, Eagles (vs. DEN), Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, Falcons (at CAR), Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (at DAL), LeSean McCoy, Bills (at NYJ), Todd Gurley, Rams (at NYG), Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (vs. CIN), Lamar Miller, Texans (vs. IND), Jordan Howard, Bears (bye), Doug Martin, Buccaneers (at NO), Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, Saints (vs. TB)

Strong starts

Aaron Jones, Packers (vs. DET). There's no reason to hold him back as a feature back after his performance against the Saints before the bye. He's on the brink of every-week status, and one more solid game of big touches and production will suffice.

DeMarco Murray, Titans (vs. BAL). The Ravens’ run defense got a short reprieve with Brandon Williams, but this is a much tougher and well-rested interior line. Murray is no longer hamstrung and ready to rock post bye.

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (vs. ATL). With no Benjamin, there’s going to be a whole lot of targeting going on for him, and he has the speed and quickness to get past what the Falcons have on the second level.

Ameer Abdullah, Lions (at GB). This is a good time to trade for AA because his value won’t be this down the rest of the season. Game flow will start to be more favorable for Detroit the rest of the way, and it should finally see the need to feed him more.

Joe Mixon, Bengals (at JAC). Cincy probably isn’t smart enough to get him enough early touches against a vulnerable run defense, but he can make up for it PPR-style with some garbage-time receiving work.

Orleans Darkwa, Giants (vs. LAR). They’ll want to run on the Rams to control the clock, help their defense, and set up things better downfield for Eli Manning.

DFS bargain

Adrian Peterson, Cardinals (at SF, $6,800 on FanDuel). He should be heavily owned, so this is more of a cash-game play against the 49ers’ worst fantasy defense against running backs. The Cardinals will run more with Drew Stanton under center.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Sit 'Em: Running backs

Weak starts

C.J. Anderson, Broncos (at PHI). He’s probably someone you’ll need to play in standard semi-deep leagues, but the matchup isn’t good and the forced usage of Jamaal Charles and Devontae Booker doesn’t help.

Carlos Hyde, 49ers (vs. ARI). The Cardinals stop the run well, and C.J. Beathard has dragged down Hyde’s value big time.

Alex Collins, Ravens (at TEN). The Titans’ run defense has been much better than expected, as they still remain a lot more vulnerable against the pass.

Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (at MIA). He’s rested coming off suspension and the Dolphins’ defense is starting to show some extra leaks, but he’s extremely hard to trust.

Marlon Mack, Colts (at HOU). The Texans have somehow remained good against backs in the running and passing games despite all their injuries.

Buyer beware

Chris Thompson, Redskins (at SEA, $6,700 on FanDuel). He’s been pretty consistent as the receiving back while the rest of Washington’s backs have stunk, but he steps into a brutal matchup against Seattle, a team that gives up little to the position in the passing game.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em: Wide receivers

Every-week starts

Antonio Brown, Steelers (bye), Julio Jones, Falcons (at CAR), Mike Evans, Buccaneers (at NO), Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams, Packers (vs. DET), A.J. Green, Bengals (at JAX), Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (vs. WAS), Michael Thomas, Saints (vs. TB), Dez Bryant, Cowboys (vs. KC), Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan Patriots (bye). Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (vs. DEN), Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (at DAL), Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (at PHI), Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (at SF), Keenan Allen, Chargers (bye), Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, Vikings (bye), DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, Texans (vs. IND), Michael Crabtree, Raiders (at MIA)

Strong starts

Marvin Jones Jr., Lions (at GB). He had a monster game on this secondary in Lambeau last season and is coming off a great one against the Steelers’ tough pass coverage.

T.Y. Hilton, Colts (at HOU). What? He’s been in a major slump, but there’s a fair chance after he got a little spooked about trade rumors, he can make one big scoring play against a Texans secondary that gives up many of them.

Jeremy Maclin, Ravens (at TEN). Back healthy, he’s the clear go-to guy for Joe Flacco in a plus matchup where he has a good chance to find the end zone again.

Cooper Kupp, Rams (at NYG). With no Janoris Jenkins, the trickle-down to Kupp will make him the best play of L.A.’s receivers.

Mohamed Sanu, Falcons (at CAR). He’s now a consistent part of the offense and the Panthers can be ripped in the slot.

Sterling Shepard, Giants (vs. LAR). He’s another key big-play and red-zone threat returning for Manning to offset a tough spot for his tight end.

DFS bargain

Ted Ginn Jr., Saints (vs. TB, $5,700 on FanDuel). Because Ginn is a home-run hitter and sometimes not much else, he’s more of a GPP consideration at this price. The Bucs’ secondary can be shredded downfield, and Brees has found him in cake spots.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Sit 'Em: Wide receivers

Weak starts

John Brown, Cardinals (at SF). It’s really hard to trust much around Stanton in what should be a run- and Fitz-heavy game plan.

DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers (at NO). It won’t be an easy go for him and Evans with the QB struggling and the Saints playing good coverage outside.

Nelson Agholor, Eagles (vs. DEN). He’s not going to have much fun with Chris Harris Jr. on the other side, as Alshon Jeffery and him both step into the No-Fly Zone. Carson Wentz will get his passing production more from his backs and tight ends.

All Titans (vs. BAL). Corey Davis returns, and there’s also Rishard Matthews, but Mariota’s been off with his wideouts and the Ravens’ defensive backs can slow all of them down.

All Redskins (at SEA). This “hot hand” approach is maddening, especially with Josh Doctson getting little love and now Jamison Crowder banged up before a brutal matchup.

Buyer beware

Devin Funchess, Panthers (vs. ATL, $6,100 on FanDuel). Funchess becomes the new No. 1 by default with Kelvin Benjamin now in Buffalo, but he’s not the type of wideout who usually burns Desmond Trufant and the Falcons’ secondary. Also see: Not fast or quick enough.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em: Tight ends

Every-week starts

Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (bye), Travis Kelce, Chiefs (at DAL), Zach Ertz, Eagles (vs. DEN), Jimmy Graham, Seahawks (vs. WAS), Cameron Brate, Buccaneers (at NO)

Strong starts

Delanie Walker, Titans (vs. BAL). Watch the ankle injury, but he should play through it as the best receiving weapon to deploy against the Ravens.

Jack Doyle, Colts (at HOU). The matchup is solid, and he’s clearly the guy Jacoby Brissett loves to throw to most.

Austin Hooper, Falcons (at CAR). They’re now being smarter about using him and Moahmed Sanu with all the coverage crashing on Jones.

Tyler Higbee, Rams (at NYG). Tight ends score in every game against the Giants, so here’s your deep-league dice roll.

DFS bargain

Jared Cook, Raiders (at MIA, $5,500 on FanDuel). It should be a great spot for Oakland’s passing game, and the Dolphins’ defense can struggle with athletic guys like him in the middle of the field.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Sit 'Em: Tight ends

Weak starts

Jason Witten, Cowboys (vs. KC). They’ve actually gotten better in defending the tight end without Eric Berry of late, and Dallas may need to spread the field more and throw to wideouts.

Vernon Davis, Redskins (at SEA). Jordan Reed isn’t playing, but that doesn’t mean you should play Davis in a tough spot.

A.J. Derby, Broncos (vs. PHI). It’s Brock Osweiler at QB (and Emmanuel Sanders is returning), so there should more love to the wideouts than tight ends.

Eric Ebron, Lions (at GB). He’ll go back to being totally irrelevant in their passing game.

Benjamin Watson, Ravens (at TEN). He’s so hit or miss with his usage, and the Titans are better than you think against the position.

Martellus Bennett, Packers (vs. DET). He shouldn’t be on any rosters at this point.

Buyer beware

Evan Engram, Giants (vs. LAR, $6,300 on FanDuel). The Rams really cover the tight end well, and this is a bit expensive to take that chance on Engram in either cash or tournament lineups.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em: Defense/special teams

Best starts

Jaguars (vs. CIN), Eagles (vs. DEN), Seahawks (vs. WAS), Cardinals (at SF)

Strong starts

Texans (vs. IND). They may give up some good garbage production and points to the Colts, but they probably will have a house call in there, too.

Saints (vs. TB). They are playing solid defense all-around, and the Bucs’ offense is out of whack beyond Martin.

Packers (vs. DET). Green Bay’s defense will rise because of MNF emotions, and the Lions can be had for some sacks and turnovers.

DFS bargain

Falcons (at CAR, $4,400 on FanDuel). The Panthers are shorthanded on offense and are more mistake-prone at home with Newton. There will be some opportunities for sacks and takeaways.

Fantasy Football Week 9 Sit 'Em: Defense/special teams

Weak starts

Rams (at NYG). This is a bit of a trap because L.A.’s defense is not that good overall and the Giants should be better coming out of the bye both running and passing.

Chiefs (at DAL). The Cowboys can still light them up without Zeke .

Broncos (at PHI). They’re not making many impact plays to help their struggling offense.

Lions (at GB). There’s a sense Brett Hundley will be a lot more efficient and effective for the Packers.

Buyer beware

Ravens (at TEN, $4,700 on FanDuel). Don’t go chasing the shootout and dominance against Miami. On the road in Nashville is a whole different story against an offense that generally protects the ball.