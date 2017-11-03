News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Cambage ejected in gold medal match
Cambage ejected as Opals win gold medal

'He is the future of Manchester United' – Matic heaps praise on McTominay

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Scott McTominay is the future of Manchester United, according to his team-mate Nemanja Matic.

'He is the future of Manchester United' – Matic heaps praise on McTominay

'He is the future of Manchester United' – Matic heaps praise on McTominay

McTominay put in an impressive performance in his first Champions League start on Wednesday, as United defeated Benfica 2-0 at Old Trafford.

McTominay 16/1 to score last v Chelsea

Matic, who started alongside McTominay in central midfield, feels Wednesday's game is just the beginning for the United academy product.

"I think Scott is going to be a great player and already is a great player," Matic told MUTV.

"He’s very young, very talented and physically strong.

"I’m sure he is the future of Manchester United and I enjoy playing with him because he also works really hard and is very confident.

"I’m going to help him in training because I think with his potential he's going to be a big star for Manchester United."

United manager Jose Mourinho also praised the 20-year-old, and used his performance as an opportunity to hit back against critics who claim he doesn't play young players.

"Scott? Even more fantastic with a manager who never gives a chance to a young guy," Mourinho said.

"In Chelsea, [I selected] the youngest player ever to play in the Champions League, I think, in Dominic Solanke.

"Again, with a manager who never gives a chance to young guys.


MORE:
Manchester United game is a must win for inconsistent Chelsea, says Courtois
| Mourinho: Man Utd deserve more credit for Tottenham win
| N'Golo Kante unsure of fitness ahead of Manchester United clash
| Roy Keane: It's in Man City's DNA to mess things up!

"I’m very happy for Scott, [he has] great stability and great personality."

McTominay has made two Champions League appearances for United this season but is still awaiting his Premier League debut.

Back To Top