The Premier League returns this weekend with two epic clashes on Sunday as Arsenal travel to Manchester City and Chelsea host Manchester United.

WATCH: Can Manchester City and United keep up the pace?

Pep Guardiola’s runaway leaders City will be desperate to avoid a slip-up and improve on a remarkable recent record that has seen them win just one of their last nine against the Gunners in all competitions.

Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Arsenal have won just once away from home against the Big Six, but will take some comfort in the fact that their lone victory came against City in January 2015.

Arsene Wenger’s side will have to pay particular attention to Sergio Aguero, who became City’s all-time leading scorer in midweek and has hit five in last seven appearances against Arsenal in all competitions.

Later on Sunday, Jose Mourinho returns to former club Chelsea aware that the Blues have kept just one three clean sheets in their last thirteen Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge.

Will Mourinho’s men go for it or will they once again set out their stall to defend against opposition that have inflicted more defeats (17) and scored more against United (66) than any other team in the league?

Third-placed Spurs, meanwhile, will hope to gain an early march on the top-two when they host struggling Crystal Palace at lunchtime, safe in the knowledge that talisman Harry Kane has hit 21 goals in 31 top-flight London derbies.

Who will handle the pressure?

