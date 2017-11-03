England boss Gareth Southgate says Jack Wilshere cannot expect to get back into the national squad without playing regularly for Arsenal.

Wilshere won't get into England squad without Arsenal game time, says Southgate

The midfielder had been tipped by Gunners manager Arsene Wenger to earn a recall after impressing in Europa League matches this season.

However, the 25-year-old has been overlooked for the squad for the November friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Southgate says he will speak to Wenger about Wilshere's chances of returning in 2018 but insists he has to be playing more often.

"I don't know how you get in an England squad without getting in the Arsenal team," he told a news conference when asked about Wilshere, who has only made one appearance as a second-half substitute in the Premier League this season.

"There is no question about his ability, his football brain or personality, we just need to see him playing before he comes back in because unfortunately there has been a history of injuries.

"I'll be having discussions with Arsene about him, we think he is a top player so for him it's about game time."

Manchester United's Ashley Young earned a surprising recall but team-mate Chris Smalling was left out.

Southgate believes Young will provide a good option as a wing-back but appeared to criticise Smalling's ability with the ball when explaining his decision not to include the centre-back.

"I have huge respect for Chris. He is a player playing at a big club," Southgate added.

"We want to play in a certain way and the players I have brought in I want to see using the ball from the back and building it up in a certain way.

"Young's performances warrant a recall. We want to play with wing-backs – I think it's a role he can perform, left or right, very well. He's played very well for Manchester United."