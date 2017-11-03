News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Folau steadfast after stunning quit revelation
Folau reveals extraordinary offer to quit rugby

Eder signs Inter extension until 2021

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Eder has signed a contract extension with Inter to keep him at the club until June 2021.

Eder signs Inter extension until 2021

Eder signs Inter extension until 2021

Inter 13/8 for win to nil v Torino

The Italy international joined Inter initially on an 18-month loan deal from Sampdoria in January 2016 before an option to sign him to a permanent contract until 2020 was activated that August.

And the Brazilian-born forward has agreed to add a further 12 months to his San Siro stay.



"FC Internazionale Milano is very pleased to announce that Eder Citadin Martins will remain a Nerazzurri player until June 30, 2021," an Inter statement read.


MORE:
It was destiny to score 100th Serie A goal at San Siro, says Higuain
| Former AC Milan European Cup winner Salvatori passes away
| Montella: Milan played even with Juventus despite loss
| In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti

"The Italian-Brazilian forward was born in Lauro Muller on 17th November 1986 and signed a contract extension today to extend his connection with the Nerazzurri which began in January last year.

"He's since scored 11 goals in 63 appearances across all competitions. Inter and Eder, a story in black and blue that will continue!"

Back To Top