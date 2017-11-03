Eder signs Inter extension until 2021

Eder has signed a contract extension with Inter to keep him at the club until June 2021.
The Italy international joined Inter initially on an 18-month loan deal from Sampdoria in January 2016 before an option to sign him to a permanent contract until 2020 was activated that August.
And the Brazilian-born forward has agreed to add a further 12 months to his San Siro stay.
"FC Internazionale Milano is very pleased to announce that Eder Citadin Martins will remain a Nerazzurri player until June 30, 2021," an Inter statement read.
"The Italian-Brazilian forward was born in Lauro Muller on 17th November 1986 and signed a contract extension today to extend his connection with the Nerazzurri which began in January last year.
"He's since scored 11 goals in 63 appearances across all competitions. Inter and Eder, a story in black and blue that will continue!"