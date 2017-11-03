As if losing Game 7 of the World Series wasn't enough to be upset about, Yasiel Puig reportedly went home Wednesday night and found his home had been burglarized.

Yasiel Puig's LA home reportedly burglarized during Game 7

TMZ reports that during Game 7, someone broke into the Dodgers outfielder's San Fernando Valley home. The burglar broke a window, which activated an alarm. Although surveillance footage shows the burglar quickly fled the scene, the crook reportedly escaped with some jewelry.

Unfortunately, this is Puig's second home burglary this year. KABC 7 in Los Angeles reported that Puig lost about $170,000 worth of jewelry and other property in a break-in at another home, in Sherman Oaks, while he was away at spring training.