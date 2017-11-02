Terengganu part ways with star import and two more foreign players

Canadian footballer Issey Nakajima-Farran has announced that he will be leaving Terengganu, just days after guiding them to a second place finish in the Premier League and a return to the Super League.

The 33-year old winger made the announcement on his Facebook page on Thursday.

"Having scored 32 goals in 61 matches, I leave Terengganu as its top-scorer. I've done my best for the club, all the fans as well as the state of Terengganu. I've made made a lot of good memories that I will cherish. You will all be in my heart.

"I leave with a heavy heart, but I must accept it and be prepared for my next challenge. Hopefully we'll get to meet again in the future, and you'll remember me as I will remember all of you. Thank you for 2015-2017," he wrote.

He also recounted a bitter memory at the club, which happened after the Turtles were relegated from the top tier at the end of the 2016 season.

"After we were relegated, I was going to be let go, but I was able to convince the management to retain me.

"I felt obligated to the fans to get Terengganu back up. And we did just that," he recalled.

The former Canada international had joined the Turtles in the 2015 mid-season transfer window, and became an instant hit with the fans. When not playing, he could be seen on social media enjoying the tourist and natural attractions in the East Coast state, as well as its local delicacies, making him an unofficial ambassador for a state that relies on tourism revenue.

Apart from Nakajima-Farran, centre back Lazaro Vinicius Alves Martins and Gabriel Davis Dos Santos will also be released, while mid-season signing Tchetche Kipre has been retained, according to Harian Metro.