Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger was incredible all season long, much like Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. However, the Rookie of the Year canidates have made history this postseason for all the wrong reasons.

World Series 2017: Dodgers' Cody Bellinger breaks Aaron Judge's infamous record

Judge set the record for most strikeouts in a single postseason with 27 as the Yankees were eliminated in the AL Championship Series. That's a number very few people thought was achievable but Bellinger was able to do him one better.

Bellinger struck out three times in Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night and to bring his strikeout total to 29 this postseason. He has struck out 17 times in the Fall Classic alone which is also a record.



#Dodgers Cody Bellinger breaks the single-season #postseason record with his 28th strikeout. Previously: Aaron Judge with 27 in..uh...2017.

— Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) November 2, 2017



It's only fitting that in a season where MLB set a record for home runs and strikeouts in a season that the AL leader in home runs and the man that was second in the NL in home runs would set an all-time record for postseason strikeouts.

At least Bellinger took 15 games to reach the infamous mark, while Judge took only 12.