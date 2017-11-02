The Gold Coast Titans dismissed reports claiming Jarryd Hayne was looking to leave the club, reaffirming the star is contracted for 2018 and expected for pre-season.

Titans play down Hayne quit reports

Hayne, 29, was reported to have asked his agent to explore opportunities for him to return to Sydney for next year due to personal reasons.

But the full-back is contracted to the Titans for 2018 and the NRL club played down reports Hayne wanted to quit after his Rugby League World Cup campaign with Fiji.

In a brief statement, the Titans said: "Jarryd Hayne is contracted to the Titans for the 2018 season.

"The Titans have not been in negotiation with any other club regarding the future of Jarryd Hayne.

"There has been no application made for Jarryd to be released from his Titans contract.

"It is the Titans' expectation that Jarryd will return for pre-season training after his World Cup commitments with Fiji, and his annual leave entitlements, have been completed.

"The club will not be making any further comment on the matter unless any of the above circumstances unexpectedly change."

The former Parramatta Eels star and code-hopper played 17 games for the Titans this year.