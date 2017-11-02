News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
We need to change, I must change: Lehmann
Distraught Lehmann breaks his silence

Real Madrid suffer worst group-stage defeat in nine years

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Real Madrid's 3-1 loss to Tottenham at Wembley was their heaviest Champions League group-stage defeat in nine years.

Real Madrid suffer worst group-stage defeat in nine years

Real Madrid suffer worst group-stage defeat in nine years

Two goals from Dele Alli and a Christian Eriksen strike secured a famous win for Spurs and sent them into the knockout phase.

For the holders, it was their biggest defeat at this stage of the competiton since a 2-0 loss to Juventus in November 2008.

It was also their first loss in the group stage since a 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in October 2012.

Zinedine Zidane's side, who lost 2-1 to Girona in LaLiga at the weekend, have now suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions for the first time since January, when they were beaten by Sevilla in the league and Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey..

 

 

Back To Top