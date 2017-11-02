AJ McCarron quarterback opened up about the botched Bengals-Browns trade on Wednesday, saying he "thought it was a done deal."

AJ McCarron says he's 'blessed' after failed trade between Bengals and Browns

The Bengals agreed to trade the QB to Cleveland for a second- and third-round pick shortly before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. The Bengals said they filed the correct paperwork for the deal, but the Browns failed to submit the required paperwork with the NFL before the deadline.

“I’ve learned you can’t expect anything until it actually happens,’’ McCarron told reporters, via Cincinnati.com. “My agent thought it was a done deal. All I know is the paperwork got turned in a little bit too late.’’

The trade could have been an opportunity for McCarron to vie for a starting position instead of remaining a backup with the Bengals, but the quarterback said he was "blessed" regardless of the outcome.

“I’m blessed either way. I’m living out my dream, have a beautiful family, everybody’s healthy. It would have been awesome, but I’m focused on being the best backup, the best scout-team guy," McCarron said.

MORE:

NFL trade deadline: Browns reportedly fail on trade for Bengals QB AJ McCarron



“No hard feelings. I’ve been through a lot of mind games. It makes you tougher, let’s you see all the crazy sides of this business in a short amount of time. In the NFL, anything’s possible. It’s odd.’’

McCarron was a fifth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Alabama, but he has not yet played in a game with the Bengals this season.