Defending champs Tenerife swat aside winless Capo D'Orlando

Tenerife made light work of Capo D'Orlando as an 88-47 thrashing saw them to the top of FIBA Basketball Champions League Group B.
The defending champions, who lost their season opener to Ventspils last month, have now won three in a row – Wednesday's victory their most comfortable margin by far.
Five Tenerife players made it to double figures, Mike Tobey leading the way with 13 points as the visitors fell to 0-4 at the bottom of the group.
Tenerife are joined on seven points by Ludwigsburg and Neptunas, the former defeating Ventspils 73-61 while the latter were resounding 114-73 winners at home to Gaziantep.
There was a much tighter affair in Group C as AEK Athens prevailed in overtime for the second time this season, 96-92 against bottom side Rosa Radom.
At the top of that pool, Banvit moved joint level with Bayreuth thanks to their 85-74 win over the leaders.
Meanwhile, there were also wins for Oldenburg, Nanterre and Venezia.