Tenerife made light work of Capo D'Orlando as an 88-47 thrashing saw them to the top of FIBA Basketball Champions League Group B.

Defending champs Tenerife swat aside winless Capo D'Orlando

The defending champions, who lost their season opener to Ventspils last month, have now won three in a row – Wednesday's victory their most comfortable margin by far.

Five Tenerife players made it to double figures, Mike Tobey leading the way with 13 points as the visitors fell to 0-4 at the bottom of the group.

Tenerife are joined on seven points by Ludwigsburg and Neptunas, the former defeating Ventspils 73-61 while the latter were resounding 114-73 winners at home to Gaziantep.

There was a much tighter affair in Group C as AEK Athens prevailed in overtime for the second time this season, 96-92 against bottom side Rosa Radom.

At the top of that pool, Banvit moved joint level with Bayreuth thanks to their 85-74 win over the leaders.

Meanwhile, there were also wins for Oldenburg, Nanterre and Venezia.