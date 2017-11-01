Warriors legend Al Attles released from hospital

Former Warriors point guard Al Attles was released from the hospital Monday after being admitted with an undisclosed condition late last week, according to multiple reports.

“My father got released yesterday. He is feeling so much better,” Alvin Attles III said Tuesday in a text message to the Associated Press. “He says thank you for the well wishes. You will see him at the next home game.”

Attles was unable to attend the Wizards-Warriors game last Friday night at Oracle Arena, where he was feted for his role with the team that dates back to April 11, 1960, when he was drafted by the then-Philadelphia Warriors.

While his son did not reveal specifics about his father’s condition, he told the AP it was not serious, nor an illness nor life-threatening.

“He’s dealing with being 80, it’s just wear and tear of being 80,” Alvin Attles said.

Attles turns 81 on Nov. 7, the day after the Warriors' next home game, which is against the Heat.