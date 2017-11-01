Kelvin Benjamin is on the move after the Carolina Panthers traded the wide receiver to the Buffalo Bills in a shock twist before the NFL trade deadline.

Bills pull off late shocker, acquire Kelvin Benjamin from Panthers

The Bills, who are coached by former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, completed the acquisition minutes before Tuesday's deadline at 1600 ET.

The Panthers will get 2018 draft picks in the third and seventh round in return, both sides having confirmed the deal.

Benjamin has 32 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The 26-year-old was the 28th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, but the emergence of third-year receiver Devin Funchess this season has apparently made him expendable.

Funchess has 33 catches this year for 357 yards and a team-leading three touchdown receptions.

The Panthers (5-3) are home for the next two weeks with Sunday's game against NFC South rivals the Atlanta Falcons followed by a Monday night contest against the Miami Dolphins.

Carolina are hoping to get tight end Greg Olsen back following their bye week for the November 26 game against the New York Jets.

Benjamin - who missed the 2015 season with a torn ACL - has 168 career receptions for 2,424 yards and 18 touchdowns. He immediately becomes the top receiving option for Tyrod Taylor and the 5-2 Bills.