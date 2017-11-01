Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to rework his contract to help facilitate Seattle’s trade with the Texans that netted left tackle Duane Brown, MMQB’s Andrew Brandt first reported.



Seahawks' Russell Wilson reworks contract to help finalize Duane Brown trade Wilson converted $6.26 million of salary to bonus, prorated it over remaining three years. Bonus payable immediately. Created $4.1M of room.

— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 31, 2017



The renegotiation has a double benefit for Wilson: His offensive line gets some needed fortification, and by converting $6.26 million of his salary into a signing bonus, he collects that money immediately.



Russell Wilson had a good day. Team brought in a top echelon tackle, he got $6 million immediately instead of over rest of season. Boss.

— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 31, 2017



The Seattle Times notes that the move was necessary for the Seahawks to do the deal for Brown, as Seattle had just $1.4 million in salary cap space available for this season, and Brown’s $9.4 million salary prorates to $4.9 million over the rest of the season. Sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to Houston in exchange for Brown provided just $2.1 million in cap relief (Update: Lane failed his physical and the trade was amended by Seattle sending three draft picks to the Texans)

Wilson’s four-year contract, which runs through the 2019 season, is worth a total of $87.6 million.

Meanwhile, as noted by Wilson’s tweet welcoming Brown to the Seahawks, the players are from the same hometown – Richmond, Virginia.