Seahawks' Russell Wilson reworks contract to help finalize Duane Brown trade

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to rework his contract to help facilitate Seattle’s trade with the Texans that netted left tackle Duane Brown, MMQB’s Andrew Brandt first reported.



The renegotiation has a double benefit for Wilson: His offensive line gets some needed fortification, and by converting $6.26 million of his salary into a signing bonus, he collects that money immediately.



The Seattle Times notes that the move was necessary for the Seahawks to do the deal for Brown, as Seattle had just $1.4 million in salary cap space available for this season, and Brown’s $9.4 million salary prorates to $4.9 million over the rest of the season. Sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to Houston in exchange for Brown provided just $2.1 million in cap relief (Update: Lane failed his physical and the trade was amended by Seattle sending three draft picks to the Texans)

Wilson’s four-year contract, which runs through the 2019 season, is worth a total of $87.6 million.

Meanwhile, as noted by Wilson’s tweet welcoming Brown to the Seahawks, the players are from the same hometown – Richmond, Virginia.


