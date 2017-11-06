Our Week 9 NFL DFS strategy for cash games starts with getting some of the cheaper shares in Colts-Texans (Brisket time!), and continues with some high-floor WRs in good matchups. Last week's DraftKings cash lineup picks hit 129 points, which put us in good position for head-to-heads, 50/50s and double-ups.

NFL DFS Week 9 picks: DraftKings cash lineup, advice and strategy

We'll look to improve this week with a trio of high-floor RBs to along with the aforementioned WRs, plus what looks to be a can't-miss defense.

NFL DFS Week 9 Picks: DraftKings cash lineup

QB Jacoby Brissett, IND @ HOU ($5,200): The Texans allow the most points and third-most pass yards when averaging every teams' past three games. Indy-Houston gets the week's third-highest Vegas point total. Projected game script raises Brissett's floor following a 3X week in Cincy. (UPDATE: Game script will change with Deshaun Watson out, but Houston's shoddy pass defense won't. Brissett still has major upside in this matchup.)

SUNDAY MORNING RB UPDATE: We'll just find a way to jam Ezekiel Elliott ($9000, DAL vs. KC) on a shortened, certainly trap-laden slate. Some good receiver values have opened up as market share competition gets scratched for injury, giving us the budget to pay up here.

PREVIOUS​: RB Chris Thompson, WAS @ SEA ($6,100): The leader in RB receptions since Week 7, Thompson's on a five-catch floor when Washington's down a couple scores, and the seven-point dogs could see this play out in Seattle. The OL injuries and outside WR struggles should only bring more checkdowns.

RB Doug Martin, TB @ NO ($5,800): Sub-$6K seems low for a player hitting at least 19 touches in consecutive weeks. The Saints boast two top-20 corners in Pro Football Focus grading, including No. 1 Marshon Lattimore, so the Bucs have more incentive to feed their best inside-the-hashes weapon.

WR Michael Thomas, NO vs. TB ($7,200): On the other side of that Superdome matchup, no Bucs outside corner ranks higher than 70th in PFF coverage grade. Both outside starters missed Week 8, and, per PFF, the Saints' target leader only runs about a quarter of his routes from the slot.

WR

SUNDAY MORNING PIVOT: Demarcus Robinson, KC @ DAL ($3200): Basement price for a receiver who got 13 targets over the two weeks prior to the Monday nighter, where Denver's secondary and inability to push game script basically iced Robinson out. Not the same expectation here, especially with Albert Wilson scratched.

PREVIOUS WR Dez Bryant, DAL vs. KC ($6,400): Bryant in cash usually sounds crazy, but it stands to reason that some of Zeke's touches might not displace to the backup RB gaggle. based on usage, Dez seems like the first target beneficiary in the red zone. He eats in good matchups, and KC allows the most WR points in DK scoring.

WR

PIVOT: Devin Funchess, CAR vs. ATL ($5,400): Welp, Benjamin got traded so we'll slot in Funchess and pick up cap space. While he hasn't been nearly as efficient as Benjamin, Funchess does lead the Panthers in targets on the season and figures to benefit from displaced targets for at least this week.

PREVIOUS: Kelvin Benjamin, CAR vs. ATL ($6,200): Carolina's most-targeted WR quietly maintains a solid floor on the CamCoaster, topping 2X value in four of his past five games. Benjamin runs a majority of his routes from the left side, where CB Robert Alford gives up more than half a foot in height. Expect Cam to give Benjamin chances to win.

TE Jack Doyle, IND @ HOU ($4,300): Stacking Brissett with his favorite option as the two-score dogs venture indoors. Doyle leads all tight ends in targets since Week 7, averaging 10 a clip over the span.

FLEX

SUNDAY MORNING PIVOT: Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. ATL ($6500): The Panther have said the Benjamin trade should free up more opportunity for McCaffrey, and Atlanta allows the fourth-most receptions to opposing running backs. With Greg Olsen still out, we're counting on a heavy target funnel to CMC and Funchess. Hard to lean on the 29th run O in yards per attempt.

PREVIOUS PIVOT: Alvin Kamara, NO vs. TB ($6300): Between Funchess cap savings and the $300 already remaining, the jump from Hyde to Kamara can be done. Kamara's topped 2X in every game this season, averaging more than 15 DK points over the past two weeks and ranking fourth in RB receiving yards over the span, ninth in RB targets on the season.

PREVIOUS: Carlos Hyde, SF vs. ARI ($5,200): Hyde has dipped below 15 touches just once this season, which can't be said for 12 of the 16 running backs priced higher on slate. No Carson Palmer on the other end gives us a better chance at favorable game script, though Hyde does remain involved when the 49ers are down multiple scores.

D/ST Eagles vs. Broncos ($3,300): A top-five takeaway D hosts the only offense trailing Cleveland in giveaways. The Eagles come off consecutive four-sack games and — as touchdown-plus favorites — stand a good shot to repeat.